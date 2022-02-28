"Virat Kohli supersedes Shreyas Iyer without a doubt" - Wasim Jaffer opines on the No. 3 debate

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has opined on the new No. 3 debate that's gathered steam among Indian cricket fans and observers after Shreyas Iyer's three consecutive half-centuries against Sri Lanka from that position.

Playing in place of India's top-ranked T20 batter and former captain Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer garnered scores of 57 (28), 74 (44), and 73 (45) - all unbeaten knocks - to help India win the three-match series 3-0. Interestingly, Virat Kohli's the only other Indian to have scored three back-to-back fifties in T20I cricket.

This has led to a debate in some quarters of the cricket fraternity about what would happen to Shreyas Iyer's place in the team when Virat Kohli returns. Some observers on social media are even discussing whether the former has challenged the latter's almost uncontested spot at a time when Kohli is not in his prime form.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo after the third T20I on Sunday, Wasim Jaffer began with praising the 'outstanding' Shreyas Iyer. The former opener was impressed with the 28-year-old's confidence and sense of responsibility. He said:

"He was outstanding right throughout the series, didn't get out even a single game, and literally pulled the series by himself. Really really happy with the way he's shown confidence, the way he's taken the responsibility, which just adds a little bit of a good headache for the Indian management - what to do with Shreyas Iyer when Virat Kohli comes back?"

When asked whether the two batters can fit in the same 11, Wasim Jaffer remarked that Virat Kohli "supersedes" Shreyas Iyer "without a doubt". He, however, added that India won't want to miss out on the latter's form either.

He said:

"I think it's going to be a challenge. Obviously, Virat supersedes Shreyas Iyer without a doubt. But you would want to squeeze in Shreyas Iyer in this 11 looking at his current. But who goes out? ... Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja coming back - all those guys - it's going to be hard to pick those six or seven batters. A good headache for the people who matter."

It has come down to Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli because almost all other spots in the batting order are preoccupied. Shreyas Iyer has been tried at No. 4 before, but his best seems to have come at a spot higher. Rishabh Pant is also likely to get a preference for No. 4 because he's a left-hander and also a wicketkeeper.

"They can play Shreyas Iyer at No. 4, No. 5 if needed, or Virat Kohli can open" - Wasim Jaffer

All in all, Wasim Jaffer said India "won't mind" Shreyas Iyer's form, saying it only strengthens the team's balance. He added that all the new faces coming in and performing are simply "good news" for the Men in Blue.

Wasim Jaffer concluded by saying:

"The management will be happy that they've got Shreyas Iyer in such good form. It's just good news. The Indian management won't mind it - they can play him at No. 4, No. 5 if needed or Kohli can open. It just brings so much balance. It's just good news. It's very good to see everyone who's coming in whether it's Avesh Khan, (Ravi) Bishnoi, or Venkatesh Iyer grabbing those opportunities."

Virat Kohli will return to international cricket early next month in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. India's next T20I will be played after IPL 2022 - on June 9 against South Africa in Chennai.

