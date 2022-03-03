"We all are eagerly waiting to see the old Virat Kohli" - Wasim Jaffer wants former captain to get his 71st century in 100th Test

Wasim Jaffer believes there can't be a better opportunity for the revival of the "old Virat Kohli than the occasion of his 100th Test. Jaffer expressed hope that the former captain will score his elusive 71st international century in Mohali to celebrate the landmark and herald a vintage consistent run.

The Delhi batter will become the 12th Indian to reach the landmark when he steps onto the field for India's first of two home Tests against Sri Lanka on Friday. Although the right-hander has played many critical knocks in the last two years, he has failed to break the century jinx. If he does that in this Test, he will be the first Indian to get a ton in his 100th Test.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo on the eve of the match, Jaffer said the freedom of the burden of captaincy and the recent break from the T20I series against Sri Lanka will help Kohli.

The former Indian batter noted:

"It's his 100th Test. We keep talking about how Virat Kohli hasn't scored a hundred in international cricket in two years. What could be a better opportunity than this? Such a great occasion - 100th Test in Mohali. I feel him leaving the captaincy will definitely help him."

He added:

"The break he got in the T20 series, he'll come here with a refreshed mind. We all are eagerly waiting to see the old Virat, who, when he scores one hundred keeps scoring hundreds. There couldn't be a better opportunity to start than his 100th Test."

Only nine players have scored centuries in their 100th Tests, with England's Colin Cowdrey being the first in 1968 and Joe Root being the latest in 2021.

"It was more crucial than a hundred" - Wasim Jaffer picks the 'turning point' in Virat Kohli's career

When asked to pick a 'turning point' in Kohli's career, Jaffer chose his 136-ball 75 in the third Test of India's 2012 Test tour of Australia. The innings came in a losing cause but Jaffer felt that it was more crucial than Kohli's first overseas hundred in the fourth Test of the same series.

Jaffer explained:

"For me, I think he scored that 75 in Perth before that hundred. I believe that was a turning point because that series was going horribly for India and Indian batters. It was a Test where I feel if he hadn't scored those runs... it was more crucial than a hundred. Obviously the three-figure mark has a different significance but I feel that 75 was a big knock for him at the start of his career."

Finally, picking the 33-year-old's specialties, Jaffer said his attitude and will to fight separates him from the rest. He concluded by saying:

"He has a lot of specialties but I feel his attitude separates him from the rest. His feisty character, a will to fight one-on-one as a batter irrespective of the bowler, opposition or the conditions. I feel this fighting spirit as a batter and as a leader separates him from the rest."

The landmark Test will commence at 9:30 am IST on Friday.

