Virat Kohli 100th Test: Kohli runs in Test matches, hundreds and career average

Virat Kohli will become only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches on Friday.

He will step onto the field at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali for India's first of two Tests against Sri Lanka with an unparalleled batting record and the status of being one of the country's best-ever Test captains.

To commemorate the mega landmark, we'll look at his Test stats, the records he has broken and the milestones he can achieve in his 100th Test.

Virat Kohli's Test record

From 99 Tests, the right-handed batter has amassed 7962 at a brilliant average of 50.39. He has 27 centuries to his name - the fourth-highest for an Indian - to go alongside 28 half-centuries.

He boasts the best score of 254 (336) that came in 2019 against South Africa at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Virat Kohli's biggest test milestones

Kohli's habit of matching and breaking records has been a testimony to why he's one of the top-drawer batters in Test cricket. Here's a look at five such records:

He might not have scored an international hundred since 2019, but Kohli still owns the record for most Test centuries since his debut. The former Indian captain's 27 tons since June 2010 are only matched by Australia's Steve Smith and are more than David Warner, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. Kohli also holds the record for most Test wins for an Indian captain. The man who created a legacy of overseas triumphs won 40 of the 68 matches he led in - 13 more than MS Dhoni's 27. There were more doubts than answers when he was handed the Test captaincy in 2014 in Australia. But Kohli responded in a way only he could - by scoring 115 and 141 in two innings. He became only the second cricketer after Greg Chappell to score twin hundreds on Test captaincy debut. If he had continued as Test captain, Kohli might have broken Graeme Smith's record of most centuries as Test captain (25 from 109 matches). He stepped down as an impressive second on the list with 20 tons from just 68 games. Not only hundreds, but Kohli also uncorked double tons for fun in his prime. He has seven of those as Test captain, two more than Brian Lara. He's also one of only two captains (the other being Michael Clarke) in Test history to score double hundreds in consecutive Test innings.

Virat Kohli's upcoming milestones ahead of 100th Test

Kohli needs just 38 more runs to enter the 8000-run club in Test cricket. If he achieves it in his 100th Test, he'll be the 14th fastest (in terms of innings) to do so. Kohli is still waiting for his 71st international hundred. The elusive century will bring him to parity with Ricky Ponting and only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of tons across formats. No Indian batter has scored a 100 on his/her 100th Test. There can't be a better way for Kohli to break the jinx than by smashing another record in his landmark Test.

