"We'll consider him immediately" - Chetan Sharma gives an update on Hardik Pandya's return to Team India

BCCI Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma on Saturday (February 19) provided an update on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's possible return to Team India.

Pandya hasn't been a part of India's squad since his lackluster show in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He wasn't present in the recently announced T20I and Test squads for the Men in Blue's upcoming series against Sri Lanka either.

Speaking in a press conference, Chetan Sharma suggested that Pandya isn't 100% match-fit yet. He added that the selection committee considers the 28-year-old a "very important" part of the team. Sharma went on to say that Pandya will be taken into account for selection "immediately" after his fitness is ascertained.

"Definitely, Hardik was a very important part of the Indian team. But now after the injuries, we'll say that until he isn't 100% fit, until we get that information that he's ready to go, is bowling and is match fit... when that comes in front of us then definitely he's an important player and we'll consider him immediately."

Hardik Pandya did bowl in the T20 World Cup but reportedly wasn't completely fit then either. He has since returned to practice and in a recent interview, the bowling coach of his IPL team Gujarat Titans had claimed that he was "bowling well".

In his absence, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar will continue to rotate for the crucial all-rounder's spot during the Sri Lanka series.

Here's the full squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohd Siraj, Sanju Samson, Ravi Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Looking at Sanju Samson as the backup wicketkeeper: Indian Chairman of Selectors Chetan Sharma

Chetan Sharma also spoke about the inclusion of Sanju Samson in the team. An ever-promising top-order batter, Samson last played T20Is when India toured Sri Lanka in July 2021 and scored just 34 runs from three games.

The Chairman of Selectors said Samson is being looked at as a "backup wicketkeeper" in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who's been given a break. He added that Samson has been involved in the larger scheme of things keeping in mind the conditions in Australia for this year's T20 World Cup.

Chetan Sharma said:

"Yes as a backup wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant [because he] is not there. We are looking at Sanju Samson. He's in our scheme of things and the most important thing is we have to see how Australian wickets are and which cricketers will be useful there."

He added:

"Those plannings are there and Sanju Samson is in the scheme of things and that's why we have brought him around."

The first India-Sri Lanka T20I will take place on February 24 in Lucknow.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra