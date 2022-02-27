Why are Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah not playing 3rd India vs Sri Lanka T20I?

Team India have made four changes for the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala, with Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal all out of the team. While Kishan is out with an injury, the other three have been rested.

The young wicketkeeper-batter was struck on the helmet by a fearsome bouncer from Lahiru Kumara in the second T20I on Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital and while the scans didn't show anything serious, he was advised to rest.

Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss also explained that Kishan wasn't feeling great on Saturday and the team didn't want to take any chances with him. The 23-year-old scored a brilliant 89 (56) in the first T20I and 16 (15) in the second,

Rohit and co. have followed the same workload-management pattern from the last two white-ball series with Kumar and Chahal. The two senior bowlers did decently in the first two games before being rested for the dead rubber.

Pace spearhead Bumrah has been rested as well. His selection for the series had earlier come under criticism, with some observers feeling that he could have been given an extended break to allow chances for Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj. From seven overs in this series, Bumrah picked up one wicket at an average of 43.

How India's playing 11 shape up without Ishan Kishan and Jasrpit Bumrah

India have gone with three spinners and a batter short for the match. While Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi are playing, Avesh and Siraj have been included as well. There's likely to be a toss-up between Venkatesh Iyer and Sanju Samson to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. Here's the playing 11:

Rohit Sharma (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in Dharamshala.

