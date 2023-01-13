IND vs SL 2023, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs Sri Lanka match?

India beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in yesterday’s ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the win, the Men in Blue also clinched the three-match series 2-0.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first in a must-win game for them. However, they came up with a disappointing batting effort to fold up for 215 in 39.4 overs. Pacer Mohammed Siraj struck the first blow for India, cleaning up Avishka Fernando for 20.

The Lankans recovered from the early setback courtesy of a second-wicket stand between debutant Nuwanidu Fernando (50) and Kusal Mendis (34). The 73-run partnership was broken when Kuldeep Yadav trapped Mendis lbw for 34.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel then knocked over Dhananjaya de Silva for a golden duck, while Nuwanidu's fine innings ended when he was run out following a mix-up with Charith Asalanka.

Kuldeep put Sri Lanka in further trouble when he bowled in-form opposition captain Dasun Shanaka for 2 and sent back Asalanka (15) caught behind. Dunith Wellalage (32) and Wanindu Hasaranga (21) made handy contributions, but Umran Malik and Siraj combined to claim the last four Lankan wickets.

In their chase of 216, Team India lost openers Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (21) inside the first six overs. Lahiru Kumara then struck a massive blow, as he bowled Virat Kohli (4) off the inside edge.

Shreyas Iyer perished for 28, but KL Rahul (64*) and Hardik Pandya (36) combined to add 75 for the fifth wicket to put India on course for a series win. Following Pandya’s departure, Axar came in and contributed a run-a-ball 21. Fittingly, it was Kuldeep (10*) who hit the winning runs, slamming Kumara for a four.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Siraj again struck early for the hosts, dislodging Fernando. He returned to run through the Sri Lankan tail.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep negated the visitors’ bright start, dismissing Mendis, Shanaka and Asalanka. With the bat, Rahul guided the Indian chase with a mature half-century, remaining unbeaten.

BCCI @BCCI wickets for -



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… @mastercardindia A victory bywickets for #TeamIndia in the second #INDvSL ODI here in Kolkata and the series is sealedScorecard A victory by 4️⃣ wickets for #TeamIndia in the second #INDvSL ODI here in Kolkata and the series is sealed 2️⃣-0️⃣ 👏👏Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSL-2023-2N… @mastercardindia https://t.co/f8HvDZRJIY

For Sri Lanka, debutant opener Nuwanidu scored an impressive fifty. Karunaratne and Kumara claimed two scalps apiece. However, Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul, which put the Lankans on the back foot.

