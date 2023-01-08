IND vs SL 2023, 3rd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs Sri Lanka match?

Team India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav notched up his third T20I ton as the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs to yesterday’s T20I match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. With the thumping win, the hosts clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Batting first after winning the toss, India put up an impressive 228/5 on the board as Suryakumar returned unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls. In response, Sri Lanka crumbled under the mountain of runs and were skittled out for 137 in 16.4 overs.

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh did not bowl a single no-ball and ended with excellent figures of 3/20. Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with two wickets each.

Earlier, Suryakumar carried on his sensational run in T20I cricket, clubbing seven fours and nine sixes as Sri Lankan bowlers were completely clueless in the wake of his assault.

The hosts got off to a disappointing start as Ishan Kishan (1) nicked a moving delivery from Dilshan Madushanka to the keeper. Rahul Tripathi then came in and took on the Sri Lankan attack from the word go. He had slammed five fours and two consecutive sixes and was looking good for a lot more when he perished to Chamika Karunaratne for 35 off 16.

Opener Shubman Gill (46 off 36) was content playing second fiddle as Suryakumar went berserk. The vice-captain began with an inside-out four off Karunaratne and whipped the next ball over the square leg ropes. Another four and six followed off the same bowler in his next over as India raced past 100.

Before Sri Lanka could figure out what had hit them, Suryakumar had raced to a 26-ball fifty. He clubbed Madushanka for two sixes and a four in the 13th over and then walloped Maheesh Theekshana for 4, 6, 6 in the next over.

Gill also joined in by depositing a short ball from Wanindu Hasaranga over deep midwicket for a maximum. However, the third-wicket stand of 111 ended in the same over when the leggie foxed Gill and bowled him.

Pandya (4) and Deepak Hooda (4) came and went in consecutive overs even as SKY kept finding the boundaries. Suryakumar reached a well-deserved hundred off only 45 balls, his third T20I ton, with a single off Kasun Rajitha at the start of the penultimate over.

Axar Patel (21* off 9) chipped in with a blazing cameo as India raced past 225. Fittingly, Suryakumar slapped the last ball of the innings for four, whipping Karunaratne over square leg in typical fashion.

Sri Lanka fold up cheaply in big chase

Chasing a massive target, Sri Lanka had no option but to go on the offensive from the very start. They got a few big hits, but were three down by the start of the seventh over. Kusal Mendis slammed Pandya for consecutive sixes in the third over as Sri Lanka raced to 31/0 after three overs.

Axar, however, ended Mendis’ knock on 23 as the Lankan opener slogged a flatter delivery to short third man. Pathum Nissanka (15) was the next to go, miscuing a pull off Arshdeep. Avishka Fernando (1) then guided a short of a length delivery down leg from Pandya straight to fine leg.

Sri Lanka kept going after the bowling and lost Charith Asalanka (19) as well in the process. Chahal bowled a rank long hop and Asalanka went after it. Shivam Mavi took a brilliant catch, running to his left from deep cover. At the halfway stage of their innings, Lanka were in deep strife at 91/4.

Dhananjaya de Silva (22) was the fifth Sri Lankan wicket to fall. He top-edged a delivery from Chahal and was caught at deep backward square leg. Umran joined the wicket-taking act as Hasaranga (9) miscued a good length ball to mid-on.

In-form Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka was not going to go down without a fight. He came in and whacked Chahal for two sixes in the 14th over. Karunaratne (0) and Theekshana (2), however, fell cheaply to Pandya and Umran respectively.

Arshdeep finished off the proceedings with two wickets in the 17th over. Shanaka looked to take on the left-armer, but skied the ball and Axar completed a very well-judged catch. The hosts clinched the series in emphatic fashion as Madushanka (1) inside-edged a full delivery back onto his stumps.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd T20I?

Suryakumar was exceptional with the willow, carrying on from where he left off in 2022. His stunning knock batted Sri Lanka out of the contest even before they came out to chase.

Axar had another good all-round match. He played a fine cameo (21 off 9), got the big wicket of Mendis and also took a well-judged catch to dismiss Shanaka. Arshdeep overcame the horrors of the last game and starred with the ball, claiming 3/20. Pandya, Umran and Chahal all claimed two scalps apiece.

Suryakumar was the easy choice for Player of the Match, while Axar was named Player of the Series for consistent performances with bat and ball.

