IND vs SL 2023: "I won't pick Axar but Chahal" - Ajay Jadeja 

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has backed pacer Arshdeep Singh to be picked in India's playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10.

Arshdeep missed the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai as he was recovering from an injury.

The left-arm pacer returned to the team in the second T20I in Pune but endured an appalling outing. Arshdeep bowled five no-balls in the game, including three in a row in his first over. He went wicketless and conceded 37 runs in two overs at an economy of 18.5.

However, the Punjab pacer made a comeback in the series-decider in Rajkot, recording figures of 3/20 to finish as India's best bowler in the game.

Ajay Jadeja is of the opinion that Arshdeep, who made his ODI debut against New Zealand in November last year, can play a huge role with the old ball.

While selecting India's pace bowling attack for the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Jadeja was keen on persisting with Arshdeep along with Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik.

He told Cricbuzz:

"I would go with Shami. There is no way I can leave him out. I would go with Arshdeep Singh, he may not have had a good last couple of games. But that's the future, he is the only left-armer."

He added:

"It's unfortunate that he (Arshdeep) is so good with the old ball that the Indian team started using him with the old ball and not the new. I would go with him and Umran Malik."

Ajay Jadeja backed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal over the in-form Axar Patel, who tormented Sri Lanka in the T20Is with his all-round performances.

The former Indian cricketer thinks India should play five pure bowlers along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the sixth option. Jadeja went against the notion of playing seven batters for the team and hence sidelined Axar.

"Would play Ashwin in India in that World Cup" - Ajay Jadeja

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't been in India's white-ball mix since their disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The 36-year-old last featured in a 50-over format game for India against South Africa in January 2022. Ajay Jadeja believes Ashwin could be roped in for the 2023 World Cup due to spin-assisting conditions in India.

"By the time the World Cup comes, I would play Ashwin in India in that World Cup. Because spin will be a (key factor)."

India will play their first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 10, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The second and third ODIs are scheduled to be played in Kolkata and Thiruvanathapuram on January 12 and 15 respectively.

