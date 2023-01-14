IND vs SL weather update: Thiruvananthapuram weather report on January 15 for 3rd India vs Sri Lanka ODI

There is little chance of rain playing a spoilsport as the weather forecast for the third IND vs Sri Lanka ODI in Thiruvananthapuram has a four percent chance of rain. With the series done and dusted, India will host Sri Lanka for the final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Asked to bowl first in Kolkata, the hosts did a commendable job of restricting the Lankans to 215 runs. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets apiece, while Umran Malik scalped two.

In response, the Men in Blue were in a spot of bother, losing their top-order batters cheaply. But KL Rahul (64*) steadied the ship for the home side, sharing crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (28), Hardik Pandya (36), and Axar Patel (21) to take India home.

With the series done and dusted, Rohit Sharma hinted that they might test their bench strength in the final game in Thiruvananthapuram, saying "there are three ODIs coming up against New Zealand as well, so we need to keep the guys fresh." Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav might get a game to stake a claim in the ODI side.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to salvage some pride in the final game. Dasun Shanaka and Co. will have a few important games lined up with their automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India at stake.

Thiruvananthapuram Weather, Greenfield International Stadium Weather Report on January 15 - Slight rain predicted

Fans can expect slight rain delays during the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. According to accuweather.com, there is a chance of two to five percent rain during the game.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, it will be warm for players given that the real temperature feel will be around 35 percent. Cloud cover will be around 30 percent, while humidity will be approximately 50 percent.

