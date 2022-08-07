IND vs WI 2022, 4th T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

India beat West Indies by 59 runs in yesterday’s T20I match in Lauderhill, Florida to clinch the five-match series 3-1 with one game in hand. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue posted an impressive 191 for 5 on the board courtesy good contributions right through the innings.

Avesh Khan (2/17) then claimed two early wickets to set West Indies back in the chase. They could never recover from the poor start and folded up for 132 in 19.1 overs. Arshdeep Singh (3/12), Ravi Bishnoi (2/27) and Axar Patel (2/48) also came up with significant contributions as India completed a fine team effort.

Chasing 192, West Indies got off to a confident start as openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King combined to take 14 off the first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, the under-fire Avesh provided the early breakthrough for India, having King (13) caught and bowled with a leg-cutter.

Avesh had a second when Devon Thomas (1), promoted to No.3, tried to take on the young Indian pacer. He failed to get any timing on an attempted big hit and sliced a catch to mid-off.

FanCode @FanCode



Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWI Two key early wickets by @Avesh_6 . His pace is causing all sorts of problems for West Indies.Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode onFanCode #INDvsWI Two key early wickets by @Avesh_6. His pace is causing all sorts of problems for West Indies.Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI https://t.co/gwk5mhoArG

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran came in and went after Axar, clobbering the left-arm spinner for a four and three sixes in the fifth over. His innings ended in anti-climatic fashion for West Indies, though, as he was run out following a horrible mix-up with Mayers.

Pooran pushed the last ball of Axar's over into the covers and set off for a single. Mayers responded and then backed out, leaving the Windies skipper stranded in the middle of the pitch. Pooran was forced to walk off for 24 off 8 balls. Axar improved his figures by having Mayers (14) caught on the boundary as the West Indies opener failed to time his lofted hit.

The mixed day for Axar with the ball continued. Rovman Powell (24 off 16) slapped him for two sixes in the ninth over. But the left-arm spinner had him caught with a juicy full toss, which the batter dragged to long-on. At the halfway stage of their innings, the Windies had slipped to 88 for 5.

FanCode @FanCode



Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWI Two of West Indies' best performers dismissed within minutes. Will the total prove too high now?Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode onFanCode #INDvsWI Two of West Indies' best performers dismissed within minutes. Will the total prove too high now?Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI https://t.co/GBAUfWtiBy

Arshdeep put West Indies in further trouble when he had Jason Holder (13) caught at deep point with an off-pace delivery that the batter failed to time. Bishnoi helped himself to the wicket of Akeal Hosein (3), who lofted a catch to long-on. He also cleaned up Shimron Hetmyer (19) with a slider after being carted for four and six off consecutive deliveries.

Arshdeep then nailed his yorkers to dismiss Dominic Drakes (5) and Obed McCoy (2) as India completed a memorable series win.

Team India post competitive 191 for 5

Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 44. Pic: ICC

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up a competitive 191 for 5 in their 20 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (33 off 16) and Suryakumar Yadav (24) off 14 got India off to a blazing start, adding 53 in 4.4 overs. Rishabh Pant (44 off 31) and Sanju Samson (30* off 23) played handy knocks before Axar (20* off 8) put the finishing touches on the innings.

The Men in Blue were 96 for 2 at the halfway stage and looked set to cross the 200-run mark. However, Alzarri Joseph (2/29), Hosein (1/28), Holder (0/33) and Drakes (0/31) bowled tight spells to ensure India’s batters did not run away with the game. McCoy was highly expensive, ending with figures of 2 for 66 from his four overs.

Rohit and Suryakumar combined to loot 25 runs off the third over of the innings bowled by McCoy. While the Indian captain helped himself to two maximums, his opening partner managed a six and four off consecutive deliveries. In the fifth over, Rohit slogged Hosein for another six before being cleaned up off the next ball as he searched for another boundary.

In the last over of the powerplay, Suryakumar whipped Joseph for a six over fine leg. However, he was dismissed lbw next ball, trapped in front as he shuffled too far across. India ended the powerplay at 65 for 2. Deepak Hooda (21 off 19) struggled for rhythm again before muscing a delivery from Joseph, which stopped on him, to cover.

Pant got into the 40s with some typically aggressive strokes, but perished to McCoy in the 15th over, trying to take on the West Indies left-arm seamer. Samson struggled to find the boundaries while Dinesh Karthik was cleaned up by McCoy for 6. Two maximums off Axar’s bat in the penultimate over lifted India. The left-hander also smacked the last ball of the innings from Drakes to the boundary.

India vs West Indies 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 4th T20I?

Pant top-scored for India with 44 while Rohit got the innings to a great start, slamming 33 in 16. With the ball, Avesh stood out with two big wickets at the top. Bishnoi impressed with two scalps while Arshdeep cleaned up the tail.

For West Indies, Joseph stood out with figures of 2 for 29. Pooran struck 24 in 8 but was run out in disastrous fashion.

FanCode @FanCode



Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…



@BCCI @windiescricket



#WIvIND #INDvsWI It was an uphill challenge and the West Indies batting couldn't live up to India's bowling brilliance. A superb display from India.Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode onFanCode #INDvsWI It was an uphill challenge and the West Indies batting couldn't live up to India's bowling brilliance. A superb display from India.Watch the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 bit.ly/IND-vs-WI-on-F…@BCCI @windiescricket#WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI https://t.co/FIAac5POJH

Avesh was named Player of the Match for his superb bowling effort of 2 for 17.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far