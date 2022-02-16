"BCCI ruining his career" - Twitter fumes as India leave out Ruturaj Gaikwad for 1st T20I vs West Indies

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was left out of the Indian playing XI for the first T20 International (T20I) against West Indies today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Gaikwad won the Orange Cap in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and fans on social media were left fuming with his exclusion. The Chennai Super Kings batsmen failed to make the cut despite an injury ruling out first-choice opener KL Rahul.
Young wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who recently bagged a ₹15.25 crore deal with the Mumbai Indians, has been picked to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was brought into the squad after KL Rahul was ruled out of the series with an injury.
Ravi Bishnoi handed India debut
Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was handed his first T20 International (T20I) cap in the first match against the West Indies today. He was named in the team as Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl.
Bishnoi got his first national call-up for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, but was not picked in the playing XI in the 50-over format. However, the 21-year-old has been selected to partner up with fellow leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20I of the three-match series.
In fact, it was Chahal who gave Bishnoi his first cap.
While Bishnoi and Chahal have been picked as the spinners, the pace attack comprises Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel. The hosts also have all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in the team to provide an extra option with the ball.
The batting lineup has Rohit and Ishan Kishan at the top, with Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant to follow.
Here are the playing XIs:
India: R Sharma (c), I Kishan, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant (wk), V Iyer, D Chahar, H Patel, B Kumar, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi.
West Indies: K Mayers, B King, N Pooran (wk), K Pollard (c), R Powell, R Chase, R Shepherd, F Allen, O Smith, A Hosein, S Cottrell.