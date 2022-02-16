"BCCI ruining his career" - Twitter fumes as India leave out Ruturaj Gaikwad for 1st T20I vs West Indies

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was left out of the Indian playing XI for the first T20 International (T20I) against West Indies today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gaikwad won the Orange Cap in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and fans on social media were left fuming with his exclusion. The Chennai Super Kings batsmen failed to make the cut despite an injury ruling out first-choice opener KL Rahul.

Young wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who recently bagged a ₹15.25 crore deal with the Mumbai Indians, has been picked to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

Here are some of the top reactions on social media:

#INDvWI May god give power & strength to Ruturaj Gaikwad. May god give power & strength to Ruturaj Gaikwad. 😊#INDvWI

depressed csk fan|| सिद्धार्थ™ @PABLOSCOBAR786 Why ishan kishan is getting so many chances and not ruturaj? Why ishan kishan is getting so many chances and not ruturaj?

Pl don't destroy his career like this as 12th man.. He usn't only to carry Drinks or Fielding as substitute.

Unfortunate.



Shame on you

@Ruutu1331 Shame on You BCCI !!!Don't have faith on Ruturaj?He is the won orange cap Holder & leading run scorer for Maharashtra.Pl don't destroy his career like this as 12th man.. He usn't only to carry Drinks or Fielding as substitute.Unfortunate.Shame on you @ImRo45 !! Shame on You BCCI !!!Don't have faith on Ruturaj?He is the won orange cap Holder & leading run scorer for Maharashtra.Pl don't destroy his career like this as 12th man.. He usn't only to carry Drinks or Fielding as substitute.Unfortunate.Shame on you @ImRo45 !!@Ruutu1331 https://t.co/v92JRC2AdV

#IndvsWI #Ruturaj Today also ruturaj didnt get chance in the absence of Rahul and Dhawan ... What can we expect more Today also ruturaj didnt get chance in the absence of Rahul and Dhawan ... What can we expect more 😭#IndvsWI #Ruturaj

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the best IPL batsman since his debut. Reminder !!Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the best IPL batsman since his debut.

र @yours_roomi @BCCI @Ruutu1331 #SalmanKhan ruturaj not in team and you call it a fair selection. play for country not for your ipl squad guys. @ImRo45 ruturaj not in team and you call it a fair selection. play for country not for your ipl squad guys. @ImRo45 @BCCI @Ruutu1331 #SalmanKhan

Rohit Sharma is always playing his MI teammates @Paytm Why not ruturaj gaikwad (highest run getter in ipl) in playing xi ???Rohit Sharma is always playing his MI teammates @BCCI @Paytm Why not ruturaj gaikwad (highest run getter in ipl) in playing xi ???Rohit Sharma is always playing his MI teammates 😡😡😡😡😡

Vaidik Sukhadiya @Vaidik_07 #RohitSharma #Ruturaj qhe is performing better then ishan kishan he should atleast get some chance to play not fair while ishan kishan is not performing 50% also of him not fair #BCCI #Ruturaj qhe is performing better then ishan kishan he should atleast get some chance to play not fair while ishan kishan is not performing 50% also of him not fair #BCCI #RohitSharma

ASmemesss @asmemesss @CricCrazyJohns Even Ravi Bishnoi is making India Debut what's stopping Ruturaj Gaikwad @CricCrazyJohns Even Ravi Bishnoi is making India Debut what's stopping Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was brought into the squad after KL Rahul was ruled out of the series with an injury.

Ravi Bishnoi handed India debut

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was handed his first T20 International (T20I) cap in the first match against the West Indies today. He was named in the team as Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl.

Bishnoi got his first national call-up for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies, but was not picked in the playing XI in the 50-over format. However, the 21-year-old has been selected to partner up with fellow leggie Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20I of the three-match series.

In fact, it was Chahal who gave Bishnoi his first cap.

@Paytm #INDvWI Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India. Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India.@Paytm #INDvWI https://t.co/LpuE9QuUkk

While Bishnoi and Chahal have been picked as the spinners, the pace attack comprises Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel. The hosts also have all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer in the team to provide an extra option with the ball.

The batting lineup has Rohit and Ishan Kishan at the top, with Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant to follow.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: R Sharma (c), I Kishan, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant (wk), V Iyer, D Chahar, H Patel, B Kumar, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi.

West Indies: K Mayers, B King, N Pooran (wk), K Pollard (c), R Powell, R Chase, R Shepherd, F Allen, O Smith, A Hosein, S Cottrell.

