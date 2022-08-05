IND vs WI 2022:"He should play because he is one of the best"- Saba Karim on Arshdeep Singh ahead of Asia Cup

Former Indian cricketer and selector Saba Karim believes it would be unfair on Arshdeep Singh if he were selected in the Indian team just for the sake of the variety he brings on to the table as a left-arm seamer.

Karim believes Arshdeep is currently among the top pacers in the country, at least in the shortest format.

The young gun has shown incredible composure with the ball and despite having played just four T20Is so far, he already has the makings of a world-class bowler.

Speaking on India News Sports, here's what Saba Karim had to say about the left-arm pacer from Punjab:

"I don't agree with the theory that they should play Arshdeep just because he is a left-arm seamer and they need variety. He should play because he is one of the best among the three-four fast bowlers at the moment."

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi, who was a part of the same panel, also gave his opinion on Arshdeep Singh's brilliant start in international cricket.

He felt that the remaining two T20Is in Florida would be crucial for the Punjab Kings pacer if he wants to cement his place in the T20 World Cup squad. Sodhi said:

"Arshdeep Singh already looks ready and has delivered whenever his team has needed him to. In any crunch situation, he seems to have confidence on his shoulders and is very calm under pressure. His variations have also been spot on and he should focus on the upcoming games. If he does well in the last two games, he is definitely going to the [T20] World Cup."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Arshdeep Singh in death overs (16-20th) in T20I Int'l:-



•Balls - 45

•Runs - 41

•Economy - 5.4

•Wickets - 5



What a bowler, T20 specialist, the Star. Arshdeep Singh in death overs (16-20th) in T20I Int'l:-•Balls - 45•Runs - 41•Economy - 5.4•Wickets - 5What a bowler, T20 specialist, the Star. https://t.co/LioxTAmUZp

Sodhi on Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi's chances in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup

Along with Arshdeep Singh, Sodhi also spoke about the genuine match-winning ability of wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The youngster has bowled really well in his short T20I career so far, but is yet to cement his place in the Indian team.

The former Indian cricketer believes the selectors need to take a closer look at these two players as he feels they can win games single-handedly in big tournaments. He stated:

"The ambiguity around Arshdeep Singh needs to be cleared as soon as possible. The youngster has always excelled whenever the team has thrown him in testing situations. Even about Ravi Bishnoi, I would take him to the World Cup any day because he is a genuine wicket taker. The kind of deliveries he bowls is hard to understand for opposition batters. The selectors need to be clear about these 2-3 players."

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah likely to star in India's pace attack, it may all come down to who between Harshal Patel and Arshdeep is in better rhythm for the third pacer's spot.

