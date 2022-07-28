IND vs WI 2022: Wasim Jaffer’s meme sums up Shubman Gill’s rise in stature as ODI opener after heroics in 3rd match

Wasim Jaffer has shared a funny Bollywood meme to describe how Shubman Gill has moved ahead of fellow openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the pecking order for ODIs.

Gill, 22, was not expected to be the first-choice opener for a young Indian side in the West Indies for the three-match ODI series. It was predicted that Kishan and Gaikwad would get their chances first. However, the Indian think tank pulled off a surprise and Gill did not disappoint, walking away with the 'Player of the Series' award.

On Thursday (July 28), Jaffer took to his official social media handles and shared a meme, which featured a scene from the Bollywood comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna'. The meme explained how Gill has jumped ahead of Gaikwad and Ishan in the race for openers in the Indian ODI team.

Gill scored 64 and 43 in the first two matches against West Indies. However, he threw his wicket away on both occasions. He was run out in the first game following a half-hearted attempt at a single.

In the second ODI, he miscued an attempted scoop and gave a return catch to the bowler. The youngster, however, made amends with a career-best 98* in the final ODI to finish the series on a high.

“Wanted only one more over” - Shubman Gill after missing out on maiden ODI hundred

While the opener had a memorable series in the West Indies, he narrowly missed out on notching up his maiden ODI hundred on Wednesday. He was stranded on 98* as rain brought an end to India’s innings.

Admitting he was disappointed at not reaching three-figures, Gill said at the post-match presentation:

“Was hoping to get a hundred, but that (rain) was not under my control," Gill said after the match as he was announced as player of the match and the series which India won 3-0. (I) was very disappointed how I got out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and let the instincts take over. I wanted only one more over, was hoping for that.”

Speaking about the pitches for the one-day series, he said:

“The wicket played fantastically in all the three games. The ball was gripping a bit after 30 overs. Happy with my performance."

Gill ended the ODI series against West Indies as the leading run-getter, scoring 205 runs at an average of 102.50 and a strike rate of over 100.

