IND-W vs ENG-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will take on England Women in match number 14 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday, February 18. The Group B clash will be the third match for both teams in the tournament. England Women are at the top of the points table in Group B, with four points and a net run rate of +2.497. India Women also have four points, but their run rate is +0.590.

After beating Pakistan Women by seven wickets in their opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, the Women in Blue defeated West Indies Women by six wickets in their previous clash at Newlands in Cape Town. Bowling first, India held West Indies to 118/6 as off-spinner Deepti Sharma stood out with figures of 3/15 from her four overs.

India aced the chase in 18.1 overs as Richa Ghosh once again starred with 44* off 32 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 33. Opener Shafali Verma also chipped in with a brisk 28.

After beginning their Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a seven-wicket thumping of West Indies, England Women got the better of Ireland Women by four wickets in their previous match. Impressive three-wicket hauls from Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn saw Ireland being bundled out for 105.

Defending a low total, Cara Murray claimed three wickets for Ireland, but Alice Capsey’s blitz of 51 in 22 balls ensured victory for England.

IND-W vs ENG-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India Women vs England Women T20 World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Star Sports network. The game will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, the IND-W vs ENG-W match will be live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the India-England match clash will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India Women’s remaining matches in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After the game against England, India Women will play their last group match against Ireland Women on February 20 at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

This will be the 18th match of the tournament and will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

