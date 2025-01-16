India A and England Lions to play three four-day games ahead of five-Test series

India A and England Lions will feature in three four-day matches to stake their claim for the senior men's high-profile five-Test series, which begins on June 20. The four-day fixtures will take place following IPL 2025 and ahead of the Test series against England.

With the Indian batters struggling in the home Test matches and the Australia tour, the fixtures against The Lions are likely the pathway to staking claim for the big stage. The batting struggles were especially laid bare during the five-Test tour of Australia that occurred immediately after New Zealand consigned them to a 3-0 series sweep at home.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma had 'opted out' after playing the second, third and fourth Tests against Australia due to averaging only 6.2 with 31 runs. With neither form nor age on his side, Rohit faces a tough road back to the Test side despite insisting that he is not retiring from the game.

The heat is equally on Virat Kohli, who amassed only one half-century and ton in the ten Tests across Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia. The former captain endured his worst tour of Australia, averaging only 23.25. Hence, more Test regulars might have no option but to feature in the Lions fixtures.

The likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep played against England Lions during the tour of the sub-continent nation. Later, they wore whites for the country.

India drew the series 2-2 in their last England tour

Team India. (Image Credits: BCCI Twitter)

India will be aiming to win their first Test series on English soil since 2007. Their last two visits to England ended in 4-1 and 2-2, proving their pursuit unsuccessful.

The tourists won comprehensively at Lord's and The Oval during the 2021 tour as the series scoreline stood at 2-1. However, the fifth Test in Manchester was rescheduled to July 2022 as the hosts won to square the series.

The upcoming five-Test series will also be the start of the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) for both sides.

