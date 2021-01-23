India benefit from Sourav Ganguly being the BCCI President: Monty Panesar

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar believes that Indian cricket has appointed the right people in the right positions, like Sourav Ganguly. He claims it is reaping the rewards of having someone like Ganguly as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Only two Indian players – Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane – played all four Tests in the recent series win in Australia. Monty Panesar lauded India’s bench strength and opined that creating a team’s success is a process that takes a few years.

Speaking to Indranil Basu on SK Live, Monty Panesar said:

“For any success of any team, it takes a few years. Also, the appointment of right people in right positions. I think BCCI are benefitting hugely with Sourav Ganguly being the President. There’s so much we say about the importance of ex-international players to be in administration roles. He knows how to groom talent when you are 18 or 19. He knows how to become a successful player.”

Monty Panesar also hailed Ravi Shastri as the ideal head coach. He credited his skills as a motivator for Indian cricket’s transformation and the win in Australia.

﻿Sourav Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI President makes a difference

Sourav Ganguly became the BCCI President in October 2019. One major decision was to host India's inaugural pink-ball Test at Kolkata.

Popular as an Indian captain who marked a turnaround in the nation's cricket at the turn of the century, Sourav Ganguly faced a daunting challenge as the BCCI President due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Premier League (IPL), the primary money minter for the world's richest cricket board, had to be postponed due to the COVID-19. However, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI ensured that the tournament was successfully held in the UAE from September to November 2020.