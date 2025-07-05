India break huge 21-year-old record with impressive batting performance on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

India broke their personal team record for the highest runs made in a single Test match on Day 4 at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 5. The Shubman Gill-led side made 587 all out in the first innings and when they reached the score of 330 in the second innings, they had accumulated 917 runs in the match.

The previous highest was 916 runs, which India had made against Australia at Sydney in 2004. They made 705/7 declared in the first innings and 211/2 declared in the second innings in that match.

Sachin Tendulkar produced a masterclass on how to play on just one side of the ground, completely avoiding the cover drive to make 241 not out in the first innings. VVS Laxman made a pristine 178 in the same innings as India made the most of an excellent batting surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The match ended in a draw as Steve Waugh, in his last Test match, made 80 in the second innings to help Australia save the match and end the series with a 1-1 scoreline.

Shubman Gill makes his 2nd hundred of the match on Day 4 at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill got to his second hundred in the match on Day 4 at Edgbaston. The 25-year-old became the first Indian captain to score a double hundred and a hundred in a single Test match. He became only the second captain overall after Graham Gooch to achieve the feat. The former England captain made 333 and 123 against India at Lord's in 1990.

He also went past Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 344 runs for the highest run-aggregate made by an Indian batter in a Test match. He eventually fell for 161 runs in the second innings, caught and bowled off Shoaib Bashir. At the time of writing, India were 422/6 in 82 overs with a lead of 603 runs.

