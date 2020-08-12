'India can manage without MS Dhoni in the 2021 T20 World Cup' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opening batsmen Aakash Chopra has opined that the Indian cricket team does not need former captain MS Dhoni for them to do well at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Aakash Chopra put forth his views on various cricketing topics while answering viewer questions on his YouTube channel.

The reputed commentator was asked if MS Dhoni's presence would be crucial to India's chances of winning the 2021 T20 World Cup at home. He responded that the Indian team can perform well even without MS Dhoni, especially considering that the World Cup would be played in late 2021.

"I think we can manage without him, let's be honest. Because we are talking about 2021."

While observing that it would be great to have MS Dhoni in the team, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the biggest question is if the former Indian captain himself will want to play or not.

"It is in India and you definitely want Dhoni to be there in the team and want him to play."

He added that as per his understanding, MS Dhoni doesn't want to play for the Indian team any longer.

"But first thing, does Dhoni want to play? I have been saying this like a broken record that I feel he doesn't want to play.

Aakash Chopra on the Indian team getting used to playing without MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup semi-final

Aakash Chopra highlighted that even if MS Dhoni makes himself available to play for India, the team will have to get used to playing without him as there is still a long time to go for the World Cup.

"But even if he is available, we are talking about 2021. It is still more than a year to go when that World Cup will happen in India. So, we have to get used to manage without him and I think will get used to it by then.

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that MS Dhoni's presence is not so critical that the Indian team cannot win the World Cup without him.

"So I feel his presence is not so important that if he is not there you will not win the World Cup."

MS Dhoni has not played any competitive cricket since India's exit from the 2019 World Cup. While Rishabh Pant was originally considered to be the successor to him in the limited-overs formats, he has fallen off the radar a little bit with KL Rahul almost cementing his place as the wicket-keeper with some noteworthy performances.