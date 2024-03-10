India claim top spot in ICC Men's Test team rankings after 4-1 drubbing of England 

Team India have claimed the top position in the ICC Men's Test team rankings after their 4-1 win over England in the recently concluded home series. With the triumph, India pushed Australia down to second position.

India began their five-game Test series against England with a 28-run loss in Hyderabad but fought back in brilliant fashion to clinch the next four Tests.

The hosts beat England by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam, 434 runs in Rajkot and five wickets in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead. Team India completed their dominance of England with a comprehensive victory by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala.

Following their triumph in the fifth and final Test of the series, India moved atop the points table in the ICC Men’s Test team rankings. India have 122 rating points, five ahead of Australia, while England are third with 111.

A report on ICC’s website confirmed that Rohit Sharma and co. will remain on top of the rankings table irrespective of the result of the second New Zealand-Australia Test in Christchurch. Australia are 1-0 up in the two-Test series, having registered a 172-run victory in Wellington.

Meanwhile, Team India hold the No. 1 ranking in all three formats. They have 121 rating points in ODIs, closely followed by world champions Australia, who have 118. In T20Is, India have 266 rating points, 10 ahead of second-placed England.

India earlier held the top rankings in all formats from September 2023 to January 2024. They slipped to second in the Test rankings after a 1-1 draw against South Africa. Australia moved to the top following a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan at home.

Apart from topping the ICC team rankings across formats, India are also No. 1 position in the ICC World Test Championship table, with a points percentage of 68.51.

India hammered England in Dharamsala inside three days

England won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala. The visitors, though, were bowled out for 218, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming five wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin four.

India responded with 477, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hitting hundreds, while Sarfaraz Khan and debutant Devdutt Padikkal contributed half-centuries.

Facing a huge deficit of 259, England were bowled out for 195 in their second innings, as Ashwin - playing his 100th Test - claimed a five-fer.

