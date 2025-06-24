India create unwanted history with five-wicket loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India became the first team in cricket history to lose a Test match despite five batters scoring hundreds in the game. They put themselves in the history books after losing the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds by five wickets on Tuesday, June 24.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), KL Rahul (137), and a century in each innings for Rishabh Pant (134 and 118) were the five centurions for India in the match. However, a stupendous batting performance by England in the fourth innings meant that it was the hosts who were 1-0 in the five-match Test series.
Previously, Australia had lost a Test match with four centurions in the game. That occurred in the 1928/29 Ashes Test against England at Melbourne. Alan Kippax (100) and captain Jack Ryder (112) made centuries in the first innings. Opener Bill Woodfull (107) and Donald Bradman (112) made hundreds in the second innings.
Those performances, however, proved futile as England won the match by three wickets chasing 332 runs for victory in the fourth innings.
Ben Duckett shines as England beat India by five wickets in Leeds to go 1-0 up
England went 1-0 up in the five-match series after beating India by five wickets in the opening Test at Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. Ben Duckett was the star performer, making an outstanding 149 off 170 balls. He put on 188 runs for the first wicket with Zak Crawley to lay the platform for the chase of 371 runs.
Crawley offered good support, making 65. After a mini stutter in the middle, the experienced Joe Root (53* off 84 balls) and gloveman Jamie Smith (44 off 55 balls) put on 71 runs for the sixth wicket. They helped clinch victory for the hosts. The second Test in the five-match series starts at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 2.
