2021 T20 World Cup: "On subcontinent pitches, India are the most dangerous T20 team in the world" - Inzamam-ul-Haq 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that India are the most dangerous T20 team in the world on subcontinent pitches. The Men In Blue showed their prowess on such surfaces with a dominant win over Australia in the final warm-up encounter ahead of the Super 12s stage of the tournament.

BCCI @BCCI #T20WorldCup 2⃣ in 2⃣ for #TeamIndia ! 🔝👌👌India beat Australia and register their second win in a row in the warm-up games 👏👏 #INDvAUS 2⃣ in 2⃣ for #TeamIndia! 🔝👌👌India beat Australia and register their second win in a row in the warm-up games 👏👏#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/CKL9oK7yI6

India scaled down the 153-run target with more than two overs to spare and eight wickets in hand at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Inzamam-ul-Haq noted India's prowess which helped them chase down the target. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said:

"India played their warm-up fixture against Australia rather comfortably. On subcontinent pitches like these, India are the most dangerous T20 side in the world. Even today, if we see the 155 runs they chased down, they did not even need Virat Kohli to do so."

Inzamam-ul-Haq also termed the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-finalists as the favorites to win the tournament. Inzamam feels that defeating India on these pitches will be an uphill task considering their strong spin contingent and the natural ability of the Indian batsmen to play spin. He added:

"In any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team will win. It's all about how much chance do they have of winning it. In my opinion, India have a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players as well."

India recorded wins in both their warm-up games. Prior to the win against the Aussies, the Men In Blue defeated England in a high-scoring encounter.

The match between India and Pakistan in the Super 12s is the finals before the final: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam reckons that the group stage clash between India and Pakistan will be no less than a final, considering how much the match has already been hyped. He added:

Also Read

"The match between India and Pakistan in the Super 12s is the finals before the final. No match will be hyped as much as this one. Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament by facing each other and both the match felt like finals. The team winning that match will have their morale boosted and will also have 50 percent of pressure released from them."

The arch-rivals last contested in a T20 match during the 2016 World Cup. Pakistan are yet to defeat India in a World Cup encounter as well.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the clash between India and Pakistan? India Pakistan 4 votes so far