India had a fair shot at winning the WTC Final despite losing the wickets of Kohli, Pujara: Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson believes India had a fair chance of winning the WTC final on the last day despite losing the early wickets of skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Kane Williamson explained his statement by saying there was a counter-attack from the likes of Rishabh Pant that could have helped India post a total that would have been difficult for the Kiwis to defend. Kyle Jamieson was the star for New Zealand as the wickets of Kohli and Pujara opened up the floodgates for a batting collapse.

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Reserve Day

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Kane Williamson explained why he felt India were still in with a chance of becoming the inaugural World Test champions.

"For us it was very much going in the day, expecting every result was realistic and trying to do as well as we could. Nothing different from the last few days and see how games unfurl and opportunity arises. It was great to take early wickets on that, that set up more chances of result on that day. India team counter-attacked after that, India had a fair shot too. Surface was offering to bowlers. It was intense for us," Williamson stated.

Tour of England before WTC Final was coincidental: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson also revealed that he didn't feel New Zealand were better prepared than India for the WTC final due to the two-match Test series against England. He believes India were competitive and made it extremely difficult for the Kiwis to snatch victory in the final.

"It is very hard to know what the better preparation is. India were as competitive and as strong as we were expecting and are a world-class cricket team. I suppose that tour was booked coincidentally before making it to the WTC final. It was about trying to get the right balance for us with three Tests in quick succession," Kane Williamson signed off.

Edited by Diptanil Roy