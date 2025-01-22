India fast bowler flies kite in Kolkata ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

India pacer Mohammed Shami was seen flying a kite in Kolkata ahead of the first T20I against England. The two teams will face off in a five-match T20I series with the first game to be played at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, January 22.

In a video posted by the Indian cricket team on Instagram, Shami revealed that it has been around 15 years since he last flew a kite. He was seen making one himself before flying it as well.

"It has been long since I flew a kite. It has around 15 years since I flew a kite. After I left home I did not get to fly a kite because I only had the ball in hand. But yes, I do know how to make it well, how it is made. The balance is like our cricket life. If you are set at the crease you will make runs and if you are set in bowling then you will get wickets. Rhythm is important. There is a flow of everything," he said.

Trending

While flying the kite, the pacer stressed that one should have confidence and self belief.

"It doesn't matter if it is flying a kite, bowling, or driving a car, if you are strong and have confidence and belief in yourself then you will not find a difference. I am flying a kite after 15-20 years and I have even made one after many days but I am able to fly it. So you should have confidence to do anything," he added.

Shami set for India comeback after over a year's wait

Mohammed Shami last appeared for India during the ODI World Cup in November 2023. He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament; the pacer grabbed 24 wickets from seven outings at an incredible average of 10.70, playing a vital role in India's run to the final.

However, Shami has been out of action since then. Ahead of his international comeback, he participated in domestic cricket, plying his trade in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he was also among the wickets.

The white-ball series against England will be particularly crucial for Shami. With the Champions Trophy soon approaching, the pacer will be keen to regain his full fitness and rhythm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news