"India are favorites going into the T20 World Cup" - Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan feels Team India are the favorites to win the 2021 T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE in October-November. India under Virat Kohli's captaincy, have played some brilliant cricket in the shortest format of late.

Only last year, India beat New Zealand 5-0 in their own den. They followed it up by beating Australia 2-1 away as well as winning the series at home 3-2 against England. Morgan believes there is tremendous bench strength that gives India the edge in the T20 World Cup.

India are drawn in a group with Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. The group will also contain the runners-up from qualifying Group A and the winners of qualifying Group B.

“India are going to go into the World Cup as favorites – and I think it is justified. They are a really strong team, they have a lot of depth in their squad as well and have all bases covered. We’re on a different journey at the moment than we were going into the 2019 50-over World Cup,” Eoin Morgan was quoted as saying in ICC's media release.

India skipper Virat Kohli feels England are the team to beat

Although Morgan feels that England may not be as prepared as they were ahead of the 2019 World Cup, India skipper Virat Kohli certainly feels England will be the firm favorites to take the title.

The Indian captain has said that all the focus will be on England due to their tremendous strength in all three departments. England are drawn in what could be called a 'Group of Death' with Australia, the West Indies and South Africa for company. Two more teams from the qualifying groups will join England's group.

“England will be the team to beat. They’re the number one side in the world and the prime focus will be on them. All other teams will be wary of the strengths they bring to the park. Every other team will agree with me,” Virat Kohli stated.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee