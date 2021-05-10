India to field 'B' team against Sri Lanka; Samson, Kishan likely to be named

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that India will field a second-string side against Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series in July. Ganguly said the team will consist of 'white-ball specialists' and will be different from the one touring England in June-September.

Ganguly recently revealed that India will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against Sri Lanka without disclosing any further details regarding the schedule. On Monday, he confirmed the series once again and gave an insight into BCCI's selection priorities.

“We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka. Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team,” Ganguly told PTI.

Virat Kohli's men are set to leave for England later this month for the World Test Championship final in June and a 5-Test series against Joe Root and co. in August-September. The touring party will also include Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah who are certain to play in the T20 World Cup.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England.



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

The decision to field a 'B' team against Sri Lanka suggests that the BCCI has an eye on the marquee tournament and wants all fringe players to be better prepared as well. A BCCI source also confirmed the same, saying that the Ganguly-led management wants to make full use of the time available in July.

“The BCCI president is very keen that all our top players are match ready and since England doesn’t have a white ball leg the month of July can be utilized well," the source told PTI.

India's tour of Sri Lanka a golden opportunity for youngsters

Shikhar Dhawan could be asked to captain India on the tour

This could well mean that the likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw, among others, could be in for a golden opportunity to stake their claim for the national T20 side.

Others, including Devdutt Paddikal, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel, could also get to showcase their talent at the international level.

Among the senior players, Sikhar Dhawan, who was the top-scorer in the first half of IPL 2021, or Deepak Chahar, could be asked to take the lead of the young Indian side.

Shikhar Dhawan tweet: "Top of the table 👏 Well done boys. @KagisoRabada25, @PrithviShaw, you were amazing today 💪"