India go top of WTC points table after Australia beat New Zealand in Wellington

Team India found themselves at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after Australia beat New Zealand in the first Test of their series in Wellington by 172 runs on Sunday, March 3.

The Kiwis were at the top of the table before the Wellington Test with 75 points percentage. However, the loss in the first game of their series against Australia saw the hosts slip to second spot with 60 points percentage with three wins and two losses from five games in the WTC 2023/25 cycle.

This helped India, who were on 64.58 points percentage after their win in Ranchi against England, to go top of the table. They have now won five games, lost two, and drew one in their WTC 2023/25 cycle. Australia improved their points percentage to 59.09 and are in third place with seven wins, three losses and a draw.

Australia could go top of WTC points table if India lose to England in Dharamshala

The hosts could strengthen their grip on the first spot in the WTC points table if they beat England in the final Test of their series in Dharamshala beginning on March 7. However, if they lose, it could open up an opportunity for Australia.

The Aussies will replace New Zealand in the second position if they win the second Test in Christchurch on March 8 and take the series 2-0. However, if Australia win and India lose, the defending champions could see themselves top of the pile after the end of both the ongoing Test series.

England are as low as ninth in the WTC points table with just 19.44 points percentage and have already lost as many as 19 points for slow over-rate. Ben Stokes and Co. still have 12 WTC points to play for in Dharamshala as they look to improve their rankings in the table.

