“India have instilled fear” - Former Pakistan batter’s massive statement ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand. The two teams will contest in the final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Talking on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali', he opined that India had instilled fear within other teams in the competition. He said that the way New Zealand made bowling changes and used seven bowlers in the semifinal showed they were preparing for the final in Dubai.

"India have instilled fear. Whether South Africa won or New Zealand, whoever would play the semifinal or final, that fear is seen. The way New Zealand kept changing bowling and made everyone bowl. They are preparing for it," he opined.

He added that the pressure would be on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. Basit also praised India spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy. Varun even picked up five wickets when the two sides met in the final Group A clash of the ongoing tournament.

"The set up which New Zealand and Santner made after winning the toss and batting first, they charged well. Now they will face quality spinners. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be dangerous. Varun has already performed so they will be scared. Kuldeep will have to bowl little quickly though. We will see how they tackle India but the pressure will be on New Zealand to face Indian spinners," he reflected.

India are unbeaten heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Notably, India and New Zealand were in the same group (Group A) in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They won all three group stage matches and topped the table.

Further, they went on to beat Australia in the semifinal to seal their spot in the summit clash. New Zealand finished second in the group with their only defeat coming against India.

Batting first, India scored 249/9 in that match as Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 79. In reply, the Kiwis were bowled out for 205 runs as Varun returned with impressive figures of 5/42.

New Zealand beat South Africa in the second semifinal and will now face India once again in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

