India to kick off their Women's World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on March 6

India will begin their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval in Taraunga.

ICC announced the schedule for the Women's World Cup scheduled to happen next year in New Zealand earlier today on their official website. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies and England will participate in the eight-team competition.

Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington will play host to the entire competition from March 4 to April 3 next year. Wellington will host the first semi-final, while Christchurch will host the second semi-final and the final.

Hosts New Zealand will clash against West Indies in the tournament opener on March 4. Defending champions England will open their campaign against arch-rivals Australia.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the tournament.

The Women's World Cup 2022 will be the first women's cricket global event in two years.

The previous ICC event for the women's cricketers was the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 which happened in Australia before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

India have never won the Women's World Cup 2022 before

Smriti Mandhana will be one of the key players for India in the Women's World Cup 2022

Australia and England are the only two nations to have won the Women's World Cup. Australia are six-time champions, while England have won the championship four times.

The Women in Blue have qualified for the final twice but lost on both occasions. They were the runners-up in the previous edition of the Women's World Cup.

WHITE FERNS @WHITE_FERNS



We're starting at



🎫 tickets.cricketworldcup.com

@cricketworldcup



#CWC22 #WITHTHEWHITEFERNS The line-up is complete! Here is the official tournament schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.We're starting at @BayOvalNZ v West Indies in the opening match 🏏 The line-up is complete! Here is the official tournament schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. We're starting at @BayOvalNZ v West Indies in the opening match 🏏 🎫 tickets.cricketworldcup.com@cricketworldcup#CWC22 #WITHTHEWHITEFERNS https://t.co/UcFCbBSZql

After the big game against Pakistan on March 6, India will lock horns with New Zealand (March 10), West Indies (March 12), England (March 16), Australia (March 19), Bangladesh (March 22) and South Africa (March 27).

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see if India can win their maiden ICC Women's World Cup in 2022.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar