“India lost the game in the powerplay” - Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Farveez Maharoof reckons that India lost the second T20I in Pune due to their poor showing in the powerplay, both while bowling and batting. According to Maharoof, the Men in Blue gave too many freebies with the ball and did not show patience during their chase.

Sri Lanka got the better of India by 16 runs in the second T20I on Thursday, January 5. Bowling first after winning the toss, India conceded 206/6 in their 20 overs. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh bowled five no-balls, three of them in succession in the second over of the innings.

When the hosts came in to bat, they were five down for 57 before the halfway stage of their innings. While Axar Patel (65 off 31) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36) led a tremendous fightback, they were left with way too much to do. Reflecting on Team India’s loss in Pune, Maharoof told ESPNcricinfo:

“India lost the game in the powerplay. When they were bowling, they were giving so many no-balls and free hits. Sri Lanka were off the hook when the ball was moving around.

"When India came into bat, they did not respect the conditions. They did not respect the swinging ball and the two opening bowlers of Sri Lanka. That’s where India lost the game for me.”

Axar and Suryakumar added 91 for the sixth wicket to lift India’s hopes. However, Sri Lanka utilized the cushion of a big total and held the hosts to 190/8.

“Indian batters went too hard too early” - Wasim Jaffer

Sharing his thoughts on India’s batting performance, Wasim Jaffer echoed Maharoof’s sentiments. He opined that the Men in Blue could have chased down the target had they kept wickets in hand. The former opener commented:

“Indian batters went too hard too early. If India would have been 45/1, things would have been different. 70-80 off last five-six overs is pretty gettable here. Sri Lanka don’t have the bowlers - the experience of bowling at the death. If India had the batters, it would have been an easy chase."

Analyzing Team India’s powerplay batting, Jaffer added that there were a couple of soft dismissals. He elaborated:

“Shubman’s (Gill) was a pretty soft dismissal, Ishan Kishan as well. Rahul Tripathi, even though he was playing his first game, tried too many things too early. Had he given himself a little bit more time, things would have been different.”

Gill, Ishan and Tripathi all fell for single-figure scores as the hosts crumbed to 21/3 in 2.1 overs.

