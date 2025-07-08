"India have manoeuvred it well" - Former England captain's massive statement on Jasprit Bumrah's workload after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has suggested that the momentum is firmly with Team India ahead of the third Test at Lord's Cricket Ground, beginning July 10. Hussain observed that Jasprit Bumrah's return bodes well for the tourists, given their bowlers managed to get the job done on a flat surface at Edgbaston without their premier bowler.

With India opting to rest Bumrah at Edgbaston to manage his workload, there were massive doubts over their bowling capabilities. However, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stepped up to fire the tourists to a 336-run victory, helping them level the series.

Speaking on Sky Sports' podcast, the 57-year-old reckoned Bumrah will be fit and raring to get his name on the Lord's honours board. He stated:

"You feel like India have manoeuvred it well. People were critical of them leaving Jasprit Bumrah out and how they were going to take 20 wickets without Bumrah - well they have done that on a very flat pitch at Edgbaston. Now they have their trump card coming in on a ground (Lord's) that he has bowled well at before and a ground at which he wants to get on the Honours Board after two weeks of rest."

The right-arm pacer started the series with a fifer, doing so in the first innings at Headingley. However, he went wicketless in the second innings as England chased down 371 for victory with five wickets to spare.

"Stokes' tiredness comes not only with the on-field but the off-field" - Nasser Hussain on England captain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nasser Hussain also hinted at England needing to ring the changes to their bowling line-up after their struggles in the first two Tests, inviting more headaches for captain Ben Stokes. The former batter added (per the aforementioned source):

"England have got to come in with either tired bowlers or, if they leave their tired bowlers out, they have got to come in with two bowlers who haven't played recently in Gus Atkinson or haven't played a Test match in four years in Jofra Archer. Stokes' tiredness comes not only with the on-field but the off-field. That is the thing with leadership of a Test side that you should never underestimate. That is why Shubman Gill, with all the questions about Bumrah for Edgbaston, everything would have ended up at his door."

The hosts are likely to include Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer in their playing XI for the decisive Test at Lord's.

