“India is missing a trick” - Former wicketkeeper criticizes team management ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has criticized the management for picking only one specialist pacer in the playing XI ahead of the fourth T20I against England in Pune on Friday, January 31. The Men in Blue suffered their first loss of the series in the third T20I and hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five affair.

Most of the blame for the defeat was put on the batting, with India scoring only 145 in response to England's 171/9 in 20 overs. However, the hosts missed a golden opportunity to restrict England in the first innings after they were reeling at 127/8 after 16 overs.

Liam Livingstone smashed Ravi Bishnoi for three sixes in the 17th over to change the momentum of the contest and give England a glimmer of hope. He was dismissed in the next over by Hardik Pandya for a crucial 24-ball 43.

Speaking on Star Sports, Patel felt India were missing a trick by going in with four spinners and the lone specialist pacer in Mohammed Shami, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya playing the second pacer's role.

"India is playing with just one fast bowler. You went with four spinners which worked in favor of Liam Livingstone. He went after them and scored runs. If another pacer was there in the Playing XI, it would have been easy to target Liam. India is missing a trick," he said [as quoted by Indian Express].

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen agreed with Patel and said:

"Parthiv is making a good point. After hitting fours and sixes, Livingstone was finally dismissed by Hardik Pandya, and that is why Parthiv said that another pacer in the team would have been good for the Indian team."

India had Arshdeep Singh as the lone specialist pacer in the first two T20Is, with Mohammed Shami replacing him in the third match. Shami bowled only three overs (0/25) in the third T20I defeat.

Team India will look to seal a sixth consecutive bilateral T20I series win in Pune

India have been in red-hot form in T20Is [Credit: Getty]

Despite the rare blip in the third T20I in Rajkot, Team India are in pole position to seal another bilateral T20I series win in the fourth T20I in Pune. The Men in Blue have been in sensational T20I form, winning their last five bilateral series, dating back to the beginning of last year.

India also clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup without losing a single game. Their last T20I series defeat came during the 2023 tour of the West Indies.

The Asian giants have won an incredible 27 out of their last 30 T20Is.

