"India cannot be overly dependent on Suryakumar Yadav"- Saba Karim

Former selector Saba Karim believes that India cannot afford to be overly dependent on Suryakumar Yadav's batting exploits for their success in T20Is.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Karim urged the Men in Blue batters to come up with match-winning performances. He claimed that the side cannot rely on Suryakumar to bail them out on all occasions.

Karim said:

"India cannot be overly dependent on Suryakumar Yadav, as it could prove troublesome for the team in upcoming games. I want the other batters to also contribute significantly. The batters apart from Suryakumar have contributed a bit, but the match-winning impact is missing."

Suryakumar was the top performer with the bat for the hosts in the crucial T20I series decider against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 7. With his unconquered 112-run knock, the dynamic batter led the side to an imposing total of 228.

BCCI @BCCI 🏾🫡



Details - #INDvSL #TeamIndia @mastercardindia No surprises there as @surya_14kumar is adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating unbeaten century in the 3rd T20I.🏾🫡Details - t.ly/OqK5 No surprises there as @surya_14kumar is adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating unbeaten century in the 3rd T20I. 👏🏾🫡⭐️Details - t.ly/OqK5 #INDvSL #TeamIndia @mastercardindia https://t.co/bbWkyPRH4m

Hardik Pandya and Co. completed a comprehensive 91-run victory in the third T20I in Rajkot to win the three-match series 2-1.

"These are the kinds of performances you need from top-order batters" - Saba Karim on Rahul Tripathi's knock in third T20I between India and Sri Lanka

Saba Karim went on to say that the team management should continue giving Rahul Tripathi more opportunities at the No.3 spot in T20Is.

He highlighted that Tripathi has performed admirably while batting in that position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Lauding the player's batting exploits against Sri Lanka, Karim mentioned that this is the kind of approach top order batters need to have in the format.

He added:

"No.3 is an ideal position for Rahul Tripathi, and he is more comfortable there. It is a position where he has played for his IPL franchises and scored runs at an impressive strike rate. The team management has shown great faith in him. These are the kinds of performances you need from top-order batters."

Notably, Tripathi showcased great intent in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka. The 33-year-old mustered 35 runs from 16 balls in the must-win tie.

