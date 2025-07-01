“India would play three spinners no matter what” - Former cricketer on playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged Shubman Gill and co. to employ a left-field approach to include as many as three spinners in the playing XI for the second Test against England, and not take the conditions into account. The Men in Blue are facing a major selection conundrum amid Jasprit Bumrah's workload, and indecisiveness regarding the team combination.

Ad

Early signs indicate that the visitors might be considering playing two spinners, considering how the pitch during the series opener played out towards the end. The dry summer in England could result in a similar surface on offer, leaving the team to decide between Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

The all-rounder offers batting depth into the mix, while the wrist spinner's skillset could be a massive X-Factor.

Furthermore, during a pre-match press conference, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted that fielding a second spinner is a realistic proposition.

Ad

Trending

Sanjay Manjrekar, however, feels that Team India need to play to their strengths despite the conditions dictating otherwise.

“English summers these days are generally dry summers because of global warming. So you know maybe it’s a way to introduce spin in England. And let’s not forget, Ben Stokes has completely changed his thinking and made it common-sense cricket thinking. We have to go back to those days when India would play three spinners no matter what, if it’s New Zealand or England," Manjrekar said on JioHotstar (via ICC).

Ad

The concerning displays of the support bowlers in the first Test, where the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Prasidh Krishna, lacked potency and accuracy, are a huge wake-up call for India. The team also have Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep on the sidelines in the pace bowling department.

In recent times, the Men in Blue have chosen to field a solitary spinner in England, including the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval against Australia. With Shardul Thakur offering batting depth, and the ability to bowl seam as the fourth pacer, he has been preferred over the second spinner on multiple occasions, including the recent series opener in Leeds.

Ad

In the past, the team had the option of unleashing both Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, along with reliable part-time spinners like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to chip in when needed.

“I really worry about our bowling" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Team India's combination without Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

With only a three-day gap between the second and the third Tests of the series, it is unlikely that spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play both of them. The pacer has been cleared to play in only three matches as part of his workload management following a hectic 2025 IPL campaign and a shaky injury record.

Ad

Manjrekar expressed concern about the make-up of the bowling attack without Bumrah's presence.

"I really worry about our bowling (without Bumrah) unless Kuldeep Yadav comes to India’s rescue. India’s great wins in the last many years have been when the bowlers came to the battles to rescue them. India just didn’t get enough runs but their bowlers bailed them out," Manjrekar said.

Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection, but the team management are yet to make a call regarding his inclusion for the second Test. The match is set to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2, onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news