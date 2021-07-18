"India's batting talent is one to be envied, they are best placed of all the teams"- Ian Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell reckons Team India currently have the best batting talent going around the globe. He added that he is envious of the number of options they have at their disposal.

Chappell further highlighted that India produces players with traditional techniques and provides their cricketers with enough opportunities at the first-class level.

The 77-year-old explained the importance of depth in COVID-era cricket. Writing in his column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell said:

"It has become abundantly clear during this pandemic-ravaged era that one of the prized ingredients in a cricket squad is depth. When it comes to batting talent, India are best placed of all the teams. Their development system, which produces players with 'traditional techniques' and provides ample opportunities at first-class level, is one to be envied."

Team India have two teams on two different continents at the moment. One is in Sri Lanka to take on the hosts in a limited overs series starting today. The other is in England preparing for a five-match Test series.

"The extent of India's reserves will be fully tested on the England tour"- Ian Chappell

Indian players were recently hit by the COVID-19 virus with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Wriddhiman Saha currently in isolation. While Pant tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, Saha and Easwaran were deemed to be close contacts of Dayanand Garani (net/assistant bowler), who recently tested positive.

Injuries have also hampered India's planning, with Shubman Gill set to miss the first few Tests due to a stress-related injury to his leg. Ian Chappell believes India's bench strength will be stretched as there could be more cases of players going into isolation.

"The extent of India's reserves will be fully tested on the England tour as they have already had to react to isolation requirements and they haven't even played a warm-up game. Just another example of why modern cricket teams consider depth king."

India last won a Test series in England in 2007, and since then the visitors have always emerged second best. In 2018, India lost the contest comprehensively by a margin of 4-1.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra