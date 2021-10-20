×
"India's best all-rounder in T20I rankings folks" - Twitter goes into frenzy as Virat Kohli comes out to bowl in Australia warm-up game

Modified Oct 20, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent Indian cricket fans into a frenzy by coming out to bowl in the T20 World Cup practice match against Australia. Kohli was initially rested for the match and Rohit Sharma was named captain. However, Kohli surprised everyone by coming on to bowl the seventh and 13th overs of the first innings.

Both his overs were economical. He gave away just four runs in the seventh over while bowling to Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith. He gave away eight runs in the 13th over.

Fans were quite excited to witness Kohli's part-time bowling after a long gap. A lot of them took to Twitter to express their views on the development. Here are some of the best reactions:

1 year ago if u told me Virat will be bowling against smith in t20s under rohits captaincy , I would hav laughed at u.
Virat Kohli (1.15°) finds more swing than Bhuvneshwar (0.96°) in T20IsThe GOAT @imVkohli 🐐 https://t.co/3ADnFg9Wwm
The GOAT Allrounder @imVkohli 🐐❤️#IndvAus #TeamIndia #ViratKohli https://t.co/vCY5z1rorg
Wicket-keeper. Bowler. Batsman. Captain.Virat Kohli can do everything on a cricket field 🙌🏻 https://t.co/0nrHY87G4p
No way Virat has an economy of 4 in all T20s this decade
Just a reminder : Virat Kohli is the only allrounder in this Indian team to ever get into top 10 ICC T20I rankings for allrounders
The captain in Virat would have never allowed himself to bowl. So he asked Rohit to lead today so he can test his bowling skills again.
Virat Kohli Bowling 😍🤎Fun Fact : Virat Kohli is the highest ranked all-rounder in T20Is from India ! Rank - 19 👑🔥#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/0unhiPkZOe
Rohit on hearing that Virat is ready to bowl https://t.co/remeVUyVH8
We got our 6th bowling option .. 🥳🔥
Right arm inswinging medium fast captain Virat Kohli
#INDvsAUS https://t.co/yOZb2zDKyf
Virat gets more swing than Starc in ODIs twitter.com/fwildecricket/…
India Best All rounder in t20i rankings folks. @imVkohli 🙏🙏
King @imVkohli Bowling 😍🔥💥#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup2021 https://t.co/c9jY9GKOZy
Virat Kohli playing as a bowler. Didn’t think would ever see this #T20WorldCup #India
Virat kohli is Bowling.
Our 6th bowler.😁
#INDvsAUS https://t.co/CyCUh9arbd
Heart filled with happiness after seeing Virat kohli handling the bowl after 2016 T20 World cup in this warm up match. #T20WorldCup
#IndvAus
Even @imVkohli is bowling, tere khoon kab kholega re bhaaiiiii @hardikpandya7
#ICCT20WorldCup #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #byjuscricketlive #sportyaari
We have seen a lot of Virat-Rohit batting partnerships in all these years. Now it's time for a Virat-Rohit bowling partnership 😂. C'mon @ImRo45 @imVkohli , make it happen.
#IndvAus #T20WorldCup #Ind #aus
Virat Kohli under Rohit Sharma. #IndvAus https://t.co/FFWZIZRMM3
Right Arm Quick bowler Virat Kohli bowling against aussie leggie Steve Smith. circa 2008 U-19WC #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/doxBp996iI
Virat Kohli is bowling to Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. This is peak cricket. 🤯🤯 https://t.co/rJsIbJJrk4

Hardik Pandya has not started bowling yet: Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma recently revealed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is yet to start bowling in practice sessions. But he was optimistic that Pandya would soon commence bowling in training and be ready before the World Cup.

Speaking on broadcast before the practice match against Australia, Rohit Sharma disclosed that he, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav might chip in with the ball if the situation arises during the World Cup.

He said:

"He's getting there. He's not started bowling yet but in the next few days he starts bowling and he should be ready when the World Cup starts. Possibly. Myself, Virat, Surya. We'll all bowl and see if we can chip in with a sixth option. Even if we play with five bowlers, we've got the quality. The sixth bowler just gives you an extra option in case someone is having a bad day."

He added:

"We obviously want to make sure we get our sixth bowling option in as well. There are a few other things in the batting order which we want to try. Possibly, today is the day we try all those things."

India will be looking to make optimum use of the warm-up match against Australia to prepare for the encounter against Pakistan on October 24.

