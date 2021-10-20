"India's best all-rounder in T20I rankings folks" - Twitter goes into frenzy as Virat Kohli comes out to bowl in Australia warm-up game

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent Indian cricket fans into a frenzy by coming out to bowl in the T20 World Cup practice match against Australia. Kohli was initially rested for the match and Rohit Sharma was named captain. However, Kohli surprised everyone by coming on to bowl the seventh and 13th overs of the first innings.

Both his overs were economical. He gave away just four runs in the seventh over while bowling to Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith. He gave away eight runs in the 13th over.

Fans were quite excited to witness Kohli's part-time bowling after a long gap. A lot of them took to Twitter to express their views on the development. Here are some of the best reactions:

L0ozifer @ImAdarsh113 1 year ago if u told me Virat will be bowling against smith in t20s under rohits captaincy , I would hav laughed at u. 1 year ago if u told me Virat will be bowling against smith in t20s under rohits captaincy , I would hav laughed at u.

Abhi @Ohyessabhi No way Virat has an economy of 4 in all T20s this decade No way Virat has an economy of 4 in all T20s this decade

Soham @Soham718 Just a reminder : Virat Kohli is the only allrounder in this Indian team to ever get into top 10 ICC T20I rankings for allrounders Just a reminder : Virat Kohli is the only allrounder in this Indian team to ever get into top 10 ICC T20I rankings for allrounders

Megha @meghaaa07 The captain in Virat would have never allowed himself to bowl. So he asked Rohit to lead today so he can test his bowling skills again. The captain in Virat would have never allowed himself to bowl. So he asked Rohit to lead today so he can test his bowling skills again.

Naveen Achary @NaveenAcharyyy #T20WorldCup Virat Kohli Bowling 😍🤎Fun Fact : Virat Kohli is the highest ranked all-rounder in T20Is from India ! Rank - 19 👑🔥 #INDvsAUS Virat Kohli Bowling 😍🤎Fun Fact : Virat Kohli is the highest ranked all-rounder in T20Is from India ! Rank - 19 👑🔥#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/0unhiPkZOe

Harisankar @harish_staycalm Rohit on hearing that Virat is ready to bowl Rohit on hearing that Virat is ready to bowl https://t.co/remeVUyVH8

Right arm inswinging medium fast captain Virat Kohli

Flighted Leggie 🏏 @flighted_leggie Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket @flighted_leggie You're right about swing (0.73° v 1.00° in List A) but not spin (2.89° v 2.53°). The swing thing is just related to speed - which is why Virat Kohli (1.15°) finds more swing than Mitchell Starc (0.96°) in ODIs. @flighted_leggie You're right about swing (0.73° v 1.00° in List A) but not spin (2.89° v 2.53°). The swing thing is just related to speed - which is why Virat Kohli (1.15°) finds more swing than Mitchell Starc (0.96°) in ODIs. Virat gets more swing than Starc in ODIs twitter.com/fwildecricket/… Virat gets more swing than Starc in ODIs twitter.com/fwildecricket/…

Arun @_iArun__ India Best All rounder in t20i rankings folks. @imVkohli 🙏🙏 India Best All rounder in t20i rankings folks. @imVkohli 🙏🙏

#IndvAus Heart filled with happiness after seeing Virat kohli handling the bowl after 2016 T20 World cup in this warm up match. #T20WorldCup Heart filled with happiness after seeing Virat kohli handling the bowl after 2016 T20 World cup in this warm up match. #T20WorldCup

Shekhar @shekhariyat #T20WorldCup Right Arm Quick bowler Virat Kohli bowling against aussie leggie Steve Smith. circa 2008 U-19WC #INDvsAUS Right Arm Quick bowler Virat Kohli bowling against aussie leggie Steve Smith. circa 2008 U-19WC #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup https://t.co/doxBp996iI

Harsh(old id s worded) @VintageVirat Virat Kohli is bowling to Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. This is peak cricket. 🤯🤯 Virat Kohli is bowling to Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. This is peak cricket. 🤯🤯 https://t.co/rJsIbJJrk4

Hardik Pandya has not started bowling yet: Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma recently revealed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is yet to start bowling in practice sessions. But he was optimistic that Pandya would soon commence bowling in training and be ready before the World Cup.

Speaking on broadcast before the practice match against Australia, Rohit Sharma disclosed that he, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav might chip in with the ball if the situation arises during the World Cup.

He said:

"He's getting there. He's not started bowling yet but in the next few days he starts bowling and he should be ready when the World Cup starts. Possibly. Myself, Virat, Surya. We'll all bowl and see if we can chip in with a sixth option. Even if we play with five bowlers, we've got the quality. The sixth bowler just gives you an extra option in case someone is having a bad day."

He added:

"We obviously want to make sure we get our sixth bowling option in as well. There are a few other things in the batting order which we want to try. Possibly, today is the day we try all those things."

India will be looking to make optimum use of the warm-up match against Australia to prepare for the encounter against Pakistan on October 24.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava