"India's best all-rounder in T20I rankings folks" - Twitter goes into frenzy as Virat Kohli comes out to bowl in Australia warm-up game

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent Indian cricket fans into a frenzy by coming out to bowl in the T20 World Cup practice match against Australia. Kohli was initially rested for the match and Rohit Sharma was named captain. However, Kohli surprised everyone by coming on to bowl the seventh and 13th overs of the first innings.
Both his overs were economical. He gave away just four runs in the seventh over while bowling to Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith. He gave away eight runs in the 13th over.
Fans were quite excited to witness Kohli's part-time bowling after a long gap. A lot of them took to Twitter to express their views on the development. Here are some of the best reactions:
Hardik Pandya has not started bowling yet: Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma recently revealed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is yet to start bowling in practice sessions. But he was optimistic that Pandya would soon commence bowling in training and be ready before the World Cup.
Speaking on broadcast before the practice match against Australia, Rohit Sharma disclosed that he, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav might chip in with the ball if the situation arises during the World Cup.
He said:
"He's getting there. He's not started bowling yet but in the next few days he starts bowling and he should be ready when the World Cup starts. Possibly. Myself, Virat, Surya. We'll all bowl and see if we can chip in with a sixth option. Even if we play with five bowlers, we've got the quality. The sixth bowler just gives you an extra option in case someone is having a bad day."
He added:
"We obviously want to make sure we get our sixth bowling option in as well. There are a few other things in the batting order which we want to try. Possibly, today is the day we try all those things."
India will be looking to make optimum use of the warm-up match against Australia to prepare for the encounter against Pakistan on October 24.