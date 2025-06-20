"India's biggest fighter against the British after 1947" - Fans laud Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant ton in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a sublime start in his first-ever England tour on Friday (June 20). He hit 101 off 159 and helped India dominate the Day 1 proceedings in the first Test between India and England in Leeds.

Invited to bat first, Jaiswal and KL Rahul carefully assessed the pitch's surface and then steered the team on a comfortable note. They built a 91-run stand, before Rahul (42) was dismissed by Brydon Carse. Soon after, Ben Stokes secured a breakthrough of debutant Sai Sudharsan (0) as well.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill maintained the team's confidence and ensured they garnered boundaries on a consistent basis. Jaiswal reached his century off 144 balls, as India ended the second session at 215/2.

Stokes breached the defense of Jaiswal after the resumption of the third session. The southpaw's 101-run knock comprised 16 fours and a maximum.

Fans praised Jaiswal for his heroic innings and for helping India hold an edge on Day 1 of the ENG vs IND 1st Test. One of them wrote:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of almost 100 against England. He is India's biggest fighter against the British after 1947."

Here are the other reactions:

"Gill this, Brook that, Green this, Rachin that. The best young batter in the world currently - Yashasvi Jaiswal! Take a bow, lad! ❤️✨" a fan tweeted.

"What a player Jaiswal is turning out to be for India... hundred in the first Test in Australia, hundred in First Test in England... Hope he keeps this momentum going through the series," another posted.

"Jaiswal is so ahead of the rest of the Test openers in the world, got solid defence & has mastered the art of playing with controlled aggression," a fan added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was India's top batter in WTC 2023-25 cycle

With an impressive knock on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his purple patch in the longest format. Notably, Jaiswal made his Test debut in July 2023 against the West Indies and was India's top batter in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The left-hander amassed 1,798 runs in 19 innings at an average of 52.88, with four centuries and 10 fifties, in the 2023-25 WTC. His best knock of 214* came against England at Rajkot in 2024.

In particular, Yashasvi Jaiswal was lauded for his strong showing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He was India's best batter with 391 runs in five games, with a top score of 161.

