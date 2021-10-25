India's next T20 World Cup match: When is the next game and who is the opposition?

After a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India will now take a six-day break from on-field action. Virat Kohli and Co. will be keen to make a fresh start to their T20 World Cup campaign when they meet the New Zealand team on October 31.

India's next match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is against the Blackcaps. It is a big match for the Men in Blue because if they lose to Kane Williamson's team, they will find it extremely challenging to qualify for the semifinals.

Only two teams from each Super 12 group will make it to the next round. Having lost one game already, India cannot afford to lose another.

Which stadium will host India's next T20 World Cup match?

India's next T20 World Cup match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dubai hosted the battle between India and Pakistan last night, and now, the venue is all set to host the fixture between India and New Zealand as well.

The Indian team will have to up its game against New Zealand. The Men in Blue have never defeated the Kiwis in an ICC T20 World Cup match.

Pakistan snapped their losing streak in T20 World Cup matches against India last night, and now Virat Kohli's men will look forward to doing the same when they meet New Zealand.

Also Read

Also, India will try to avenge the defeats they suffered in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final at the hands of New Zealand.

Star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult will be in action during this match. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee