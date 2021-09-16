India's tour of New Zealand postponed due to crammed schedule and quarantine challenges 

Team India's proposed tour of New Zealand comprising of three ODIs as part of the ODI World Cup Super League has been postponed. The primary reason for the postponement is the latest MIQ (Managed Immigration And Quarantine) allocation released by the Kiwi government.

The Blackcaps will host Bangladesh, The Netherlands, South Africa and the Women's World Cup in the near future. Therefore, India is now expected to tour the nation following the end of the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in Australia.

New Zealand will tour India later this year after the 2021 T20 World Cup to partake in a two-match Test series and three T20Is.

The New Zealand government has allocated MIQs for 35 personnel of the touring party from South Africa, Bangladesh and The Netherlands. A total of 181 spots have been set aside to accommodate the traveling contingent of the teams for the women's World Cup.

No Boxing Day Test for New Zealand this year

With the tour of India running into December, a 14-day MIQ for the Kiwi players means they will not contest a Boxing Day Test. New Zealand have a packed season heading into and including the T20 World Cup, as well as the subsequent India tour, which means their players will not receive a chance to decompress.

The first Test match against Bangladesh has been scheduled for two days after Boxing Day, giving the players a brief chance to stay with their families following months of jumping from one bio-bubble onto the next. NZC chief executive David White previously told Stuff:

“We’ve got to be mindful of players coming back from a long winter and we’ve got to give them time at home as well.”

New Zealand are scheduled to tour Australia as well for a short tour from January 30 to February 8. However, they are not expected to remain in isolation after returning, with talks for a potential trans-Tasman bubble currently taking place.

The Kiwis' home series against Bangladesh and South Africa will also involve Tests which will be part of the 2021-23 World Test Championship Cycle. New Zealand are the defending champions of the newest ICC competition after defeating India in the inaugural final at Southampton a couple of months back.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra