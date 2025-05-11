India star unwilling to take over as Test captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement ahead of England tour: Reports

Team India's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly ruled himself out of the running to take over as Rohit Sharma's successor for the upcoming Test tour of England. According to Sky Sports, the right-arm speedster doesn't wish to play all five Tests in England to manage his workload and is thus unwilling to take the role.

Ad

India's Test captaincy spot became vacant after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format following reports that the selectors were set to drop him from the squad. Bumrah was reportedly one of the frontrunners to take over as captain, given he led India twice on the Australia tour, even leading them to a win in Perth.

Bumrah returned to the role for the fifth Test of the series in Sydney, with Rohit Sharma seemingly dropping himself from the XI. However, the pacer's back injury resurfaced on day three and he couldn't bowl any further as Australia coasted to victory.

Ad

Trending

Although the Ahmedabad-born cricketer has returned to full fitness, he will be closely monitored during the England series, given the nature of frequent injuries. This leaves Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as the top contenders to take over as Test captain as per the aforementioned report.

Virat Kohli likely to follow Rohit Sharma into Test retirement - Reports

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Sky Sports claimed on Saturday, May 10, that star batter Virat Kohli wanted to retire from Test cricket. The right-handed batter has reportedly informed chief selector Ajit Agarkar of his decision but top BCCI officials are likely to speak to him to reconsider the decision.

Ad

India last played a Test in England in 2022, the rescheduled match from the 2021 series. Although the visitors had a 2-1 lead going into the series finale, the Englishmen won at Edgbaston to level it 2-2.

The upcoming series begins on June 20 at the Headingley in Leeds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news