India star Virat Kohli once again gets trapped in front by Todd Murphy during IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Team India received another body blow on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia as star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by off-spinner Todd Murphy.

The former captain was looking pretty solid at the crease on Thursday, March 1, despite the conditions being tricky for the batters. It seemed like he would take the hosts, who lost their first five wickets for just 45 runs, out of a difficult situation.

However, that wasn't to be as Murphy trapped Kohli right in front and even a DRS review couldn't save the batter. The visitors were absolutely ecstatic and rightly so as Kohli really looked like the best batter from the hosts today.

Murphy dismissed the Indian star for the third time in three games, with the batter this time playing all around the delivery and getting hit right in front of the stumps.

India once again depend on their lower order to rescue them

India's top order have been highly inconsistent in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 so far and it was the same old story in Indore. This time, however, the pitch had started to turn a lot more than expected in the first hour of the Test itself.

Half the team was back in the hut with the score not even having crossed the fifty-run mark. This was when Kohli and KS Bharat came together at the crease and applied themselves well.

The former captain and the wicketkeeper looked pretty assured in their defense and that momentarily worked well for the hosts. However, Kohli was eventually dismissed for 22, while Bharat fell soon after for 17, trapped in front by Nathan Lyon.

India currently have Axar Patel (six not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (one not out) at the crease, with the duo taking their team to 84/7 at Lunch on Day 1. Umesh Yadav is no mug with the bat either as he has a first-class century to his name.

If the hosts somehow find a way to reach the 200-run mark, it could give them a massive advantage. However, it will undoubtedly be an uphill task against a quality Australian attack in high spirits.

