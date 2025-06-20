"India could take the lead at the start of the series" - Former all-rounder on ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test being played in Leeds

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar has opined that Shubman Gill and company have a great chance to take an early lead in the Test series against England. He highlighted that the visitors have prepared well and that the conditions in Leeds could favor them.

The first Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Headingley in Leeds from Friday, June 20, onwards. The remaining four Tests will be played at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and the Oval.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Bangar was asked about his thoughts on India's preparations and the itinerary for the series.

"I feel the preparations have gone very well, and the main reason for that is that two official matches have been played on this tour thus far. The two matches they played against England A are very important," he responded.

"So, I see an opportunity where we are starting at the northern venues. The advantage of that is that India could take the lead at the start of the series. That's a possibility. I am quite excited looking at this itinerary," the former India batting coach added.

Sanjay Bangar opined that, considering the sunny weather forecast, there might be less swing but seam movement for sure on the first two days. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that although the pitch isn't expected to assist the spinners from the start, there might be a lot of variable bounce as the match progresses, and the spinners could be useful as the surface is dry.

"They lack a little experience and don't have that much pedigree either" - Sanjay Bangar on England's bowling heading into first Test against India

England will miss Jofra Archer's services at least in the Leeds Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Sanjay Bangar was asked about England's weaknesses and strengths heading into the first Test.

"We are better in bowling for sure on paper, because the kind of bowlers they have chosen, they lack a little experience and don't have that much pedigree either, and that team is under transition as well. The main bowlers like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are missing," he replied.

The analyst opined that Chris Woakes' performance could decide England's bowling fortunes, considering they no longer have the support of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

"Since Broad and Anderson have retired, they don't have that support as well. A lot of things will depend on how Chris Woakes performs the leadership role in bowling. India are superior in the spin department and fast bowling. In batting, since the experience of local conditions is vital, I believe England are stronger there," Bangar observed.

To conclude, Sanjay Bangar noted that if India have to win, they will have to strengthen their weak department, and their strong department will have to perform very well. He added that if bowling, which is their strong department, can dismiss England quickly, and their batters are able to score big runs, the visitors' chances of winning the match would improve.

About the author Kartik Iyer



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

