India tour of Ireland 2023 weather update: Dublin weather report for August 18 for 1st IND vs IRE T20I

After a shocking T20I series defeat against the West Indies, Team India will shift their focus to the three-match T20I rubber against Ireland series. The first match will be played at The Village in Dublin on Friday.

When India suffered a series loss against the West Indies in Miami, Jasprit Bumrah landed with a young side in Dublin as the team management looks to build a young side for the next T20 World Cup.

Bumrah will return to competitive cricket after almost 11 months and six months from his surgery in Christchurch. The ace pacer will look to fire all cylinders as he auditions for the 2023 Asia Cup and the ensuing ICC ODI World Cup.

Hosts Ireland, meanwhile, will be confident after securing their place in the 2024 T20 World Cup. They have named a strong roaster and will come out all guns blazing against a new-look Indian side.

As India turn to their second phase of audition for the global T20 event next year, rain might play a spoilsport during the first fixture in Dublin. According to Accuweather.com, there is a probability of 60 percent rain throughout the match.

Moreover, a yellow warning for rain in Dublin on Friday has been issued by the authorities, which is a sign of a potential delay or even worse, disruption to the match.

It will be extremely chilly during the match with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel is expected to be around 15 degrees, coupled with significant breeze.

"I am not holding back" - Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah on his return

Jasprit Bumrah recently asserted that he is not holding back and is raring to take the field against Ireland on Friday. His comments were a mere reflection of a 14-second that BCCI shared on their social media handles where the fast bowler was seen sending thunderbolts in the nets.

The Saurashtra-born cricketer has been out of action for a long time now where he missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2023, IPL 2023, and the ICC World Test Championship final.

The ace fast bowler stated at the pre-match press conference that he is enjoying bowling and is looking forward to the games.

"I was bowling normally [in the nets]. It's not like I am holding back," Bumrah said. "I am enjoying it quite a lot. I've done a lot of net sessions here. When my rehabilitation ended, I went home too and even practiced with the Gujarat team. I've done a lot of net sessions in a lot of places, and even played a lot of practice matches."

"So it's not like I am bowling with a restriction or I am holding back. Obviously when you're with the Indian team and here where the weather is good, you enjoy bowling. I am not holding back, the body feels good and I'm looking forward to the games coming up," Bumrah added.

