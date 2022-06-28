India to tour New Zealand for a limited-overs series after the 2022 T20 World Cup 

India will tour New Zealand to compete in three ODIs, followed by three T20Is after the conclusion of the 2022 T20I World Cup in Australia later this year. The Kiwis released their summer home schedule, where it was mentioned that their maiden assignment post the T20I World Cup will be a home series against India.

Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch will host the ODI series while the three T2OIs will be played in Wellington, Tauranga and Napier.

India beat New Zealand 3-0 in the last three-match T20I series played between the two countries. The series was played after the 2021 T20I World Cup in UAE. New Zealand emerged 3-0 victors in the last three-match ODI series played between the two nations back in 2020.

NZC chief executive David White said:

"Last summer's ICC Women's World Cup did so much to promote the game, and it will be great to see the WHITE FERNS in actions right around the country."

He also said:

"And to have India, England and Sri Lanka touring here, on top of visits from Pakistan and Bangladesh, means cricket fans can look forward to a summer of top-quality cricket."

The Kiwis wrapped up their England tour with three straight losses in Test cricket. They are set to face Ireland and Scotland next in T20I clashes to prepare for the T20I World Cup later this year.

New Zealand's home summer schedule

The Blackcaps will start their homse season by hosting subcontinent teams Pakistan and Bangladesh in a tri-series. It will take place right before the T20I World Cup. Following that, they are slated to face India (as mentioned before).

Upon their return, they are scheduled to face England and Sri Lanka. They will compete in a two-match Test series against the Three Lions in February.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will partake in a full-fledged tour involving two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in March 2023.

