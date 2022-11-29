"India should try to come up with a better plan against Latham" - Wasim Jaffer 

Wasim Jaffer feels that Team India should devise a better bowling plan against the in-form New Zealand batter Tom Latham.

The Indian bowling unit did not have any answers to Latham's exploits in the middle overs during the first ODI. The left-handed batter recorded a career-high ODI score of 145* as New Zealand successfully chased down 307 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Latham successfully negated the spinners with his exceptional ability to sweep and exploited the short boundaries to good effect. Skipper Kane Williamson played the perfect ally at the other end, showing off his prowess in the format with an unbeaten 94 off 98 deliveries.

Stating that India have to come up with a better bowling performance to level the series, Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo:

"India should look to bowl better in the third ODI and try to come up with a better plan against Latham. Irrespective of the result, we want to see a good game of cricket."

Jaffer continued:

"Indian fans have to go through so much trouble to watch the game. There is still a forecast for heavy rain, but I hope that the rain stays away."

New Zealand currently hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and are on the lookout to record their 14th consecutive ODI win at home. However, rain threatens to play spoilsport yet again. Forecasts for heavy rains have been predicted in Christchurch, forcing the tour to end on a sour note.

"His wicket will be a priority for India" - Wasim Jaffer on Tom Latham

Latham's match-winning exploit in the first ODI is not the first time has managed to leave a mark among the Indians. The southpaw has a more than exceptional record against the Men in Blue, scoring 846 runs in 17 ODI innings at an average of 65.08.

Opining that Latham is a huge threat due to his ability to influence the game in the middle overs, former Indian batter Jaffer said:

"Tom Latham is a huge threat to the Indian side, because of the way he operates in the middle overs against spin by counter-attacking. His wicket will be a priority for India. Williamson is also another important player, but India will be focusing on their own strengths."

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday, November 30, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Will Team India get the better of Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in the series finale if the rain stays away? Let us know what you think.

