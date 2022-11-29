"It is possible that things stay the same for the 3rd ODI as well" - Wasim Jaffer on Team India's playing XI 

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has opined that he does not see Sanju Samson featuring in the third ODI against New Zealand either.

Team India chose to bench the wicket-keeper batter in favor of all-rounder Deepak Hooda for the second ODI, which was washed out after just 12.5 overs.

The Men in Blue were tempted to make the change after the five-bowler strategy did not pan out as hoped after New Zealand chased down 307 with ease in the first ODI.

Apart from Samson's exclusion, Team India also brought in Deepak Chahar for Shardul Thakur for the second ODI. However, the effects of both changes could not be on display since the contest was abandoned due to rain early in the first innings itself after India were put in to bat.

Opining that Samson is highly likely to find himself on the bench again due to the team combination, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"We all wish that Sanju Samson plays. He was left out of the second ODI to make way for a sixth bowling option. If you are looking in terms of batting, then Samson is the right option."

Jaffer added:

But Hooda can give you five-six overs, should a bowler have an off-day. So, it is possible that things stay the same for the third ODI as well."

Shikhar Dhawan and co. face a 1-0 deficit heading into the final game. The Men in Blue are on a five-match losing streak against the Blackcaps in the ODI format.

Samson has fared well for Team India in ODIs

Calls to include Samson in the playing XI are surging with each passing match, especially with first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant not being among the runs.

The Kerala-born player has primarily been given a role in the lower-middle order in the ODI setup. He has done well in the limited opportunities he has got despite playing out of position.

Scoring 284 runs across nine innings in 2022, Samson holds an average of 71 and a strike rate of 105.58. He returned to the ODI set-up during the tour of the West Indies in July 2022 after initially making his debut a year earlier.

Will the Men in Blue make any changes for the third ODI against New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

