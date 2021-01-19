Ongoing India-Australia Test series "not far behind" best: Ian Chappell 

Ian Chappell believes that the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is right up there with some of the greatest Test series in the history of cricket.

The four-match series is locked at 1-1 on the final day of the fourth Test, with both teams in with a chance to lift the trophy. And Ian Chappell said:

"It's been one of the better series. The two best series — 1960-61 Tied Test series and the 2005 Ashes series in England. I think they're the two best and this one's not far behind."

The India versus Australia Test series has been a hard-fought affair with both teams producing some world-class cricket. Despite losing Virat Kohli after the first Test, Team India's competitive spirit and fight earned them praise from all around the globe. The visitors, who have had to tackle several injury issues too, deserve to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if they manage to avoid defeat on the final day of the Gabba Test.

"Good luck, that's my speech" - Ian Chappell on final day motivation for Australia

Ian Chappell does not believe Australia will need any motivation

Ian Chappell said that the Australian players should not be needing any motivation heading into the final day as the look to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"They're making speeches. Justin Langer made a speech. 'Good luck', that's my speech. I used to say 'OK boys, up and at 'em'. Starc, Lyon, Cummins, Hazlewood, they know what to do, they've got to get 10 wickets. What else do you need to tell them?," Chappell added.

India will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy even if they manage to draw the fourth Test, having won the series 2-1 on their previous tour Down Under.

At the time of writing, India, who have been set a target of 328 runs, are 70/1.