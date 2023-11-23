India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

With the dust over the 2023 World Cup final loss beginning to settle slowly, Team India will face Australia in a five-match T20I series, beginning in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. The series is being seen as a preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States from June 4 to June 30.

India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20I series against Australia, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya still recovering from the injury he suffered during the ODI World Cup. Significantly, the series will mark the comeback of Axar Patel, who missed the World Cup due to an injury he picked up during the Asia Cup.

The five-game series against the Aussies is a good opportunity for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh, among others, to stake a claim for a regular place in the T20I squad. Among bowlers, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan will be keen to impress.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

India have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said:

“Wicket looks good. We've known that dew plays a factor and the wicket gets better over the second half.”

Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube and Avesh Khan are not part of the Indian playing XI. Australia too are resting their World Cup stars Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Travis Head.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the average score here is in the 120s, but it [pitch] does not look like that one bit. It’s so hard, there is not a lot of cover on the wicket. There are no cracks even though it’s got a mosaic pattern to it. Doesn’t look like there’s going to be a lot of sideways movement.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c & wk), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath