India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli breaks record for most runs against Australia by an Indian captain

During his innings of 74 on the opening day of the Adelaide Test against Australia, Virat Kohli broke a significant record. He became the Indian captain with the most Test runs (851) against Australia.

The 32-year-old broke the previous record of MAK Pataudi, who scored 829 runs in 10 Tests as captain against Australia, a mark that stood for 51 years.

As the Indian captain, Virat Kohli has scored four hundreds and two fifties against Australia, doing so at an impressive average of 50.05.

Virat Kohli gets run out for only the second time in Test matches

Under tough batting circumstances, Virat Kohli led the visitors from the front, scoring 74 runs off 180 balls. He hit only eight fours in his innings and was extremely watchful against both pace and spin.

However, Australia were gifted the wicket of Virat Kohli after a horrible mix-up between the Indian captain and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane saw the former short of his crease.

It marked only the second time Kohli was run out in Test matches.

Huge blow ☝️



A mix-up has cost Virat Kohli his wicket, for 74! Australia strike only minutes before the second new ball becomes available!



How big a moment is this? 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7d2S5TsROb — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

The two players had featured in a steadying stand of 88 runs for the fourth wicket. However, just when Virat Kohli looked set for yet another Test hundred, he was run out: Rahane called for a single after playing a checked drive towards mid-off but sent back Kohli after the latter was almost half-way down the track.

To exacerbate matters for India, Rahane, after scoring 42 off 92, was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Mitchell Starc a few overs later. That left India in trouble at 196 for 5.

Advertisement

Out 🔥



Mitchell Starc has struck in the very first over with the second new ball, trapping Ajinkya Rahane in front! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4Att55FMR5 — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, India got off to a horrible start, as Starc sent Prithvi Shaw packing off the second ball of the Test. The right-hander jabbed at an inswinger from the left-arm seamer but only managed to drag one back onto the stumps.

Mayank Agarwal fought hard for his 17 and occupied the crease for 90 minutes but perished when Pat Cummins breached his defence.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the Indian ship, adding 68 runs for the third wicket. However, the partnership was broken when Pujara charged down the wicket to Nathan Lyon, only to be caught off a thick edge at leg-gully. He made 43 off 160 balls.

Hanuma Vihari fell to Josh Hazlewood for 16, but the pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin saw India through to stumps (229-6) without the loss of another wicket.

Virat Kohli and co need to score a few more runs on Day 2 before trying to restrict a much-changed Australian batting lineup to a manageable total.