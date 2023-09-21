India vs Australia 2023: Full schedule, squads, venues, live streaming details

Team India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series in India from September 22 to September 27. The series will be significant for both sides as it will be their last assignment before one-day World Cup, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

The Men in Blue will go into the three-match series on a high, having recently clinched their eighth Asia Cup title. India hammered Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The hosts, however, will be without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two matches as they have been rested.

Australia are coming in having lost the ODI series in South Africa by a 3-2 margin. However, the Aussie were without a number of the key players in the series against the Proteas. They will be buoyed by the return of skipper Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell.

India vs Australia 2023 full schedule (with timings in IST)

Below is the full schedule for the India vs Australia ODI series.

1st ODI: September 22 in Mohali (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI: September 24 in Indore (1:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI: September 27 in Rajkot (1:30 PM IST)

India vs Australia 2023 squads

Below is a look at the squads for India vs Australia ODI series.

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India squad for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia 2023 venues

As mentioned earlier, the three matches will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot. The first ODI will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 22, the second at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 24 and the third at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on September 27.

India vs Australia 2023 live streaming details

The live streaming of the three-match India vs Australia 2023 ODI series in India will be available for free on the JioCinema app as well and website. As per JioCinema’s social media handles, the live streaming of the series will be available in 11 languages.

On TV, the live telecast of the India vs Australia series will be available on Sports 18 channel.