India vs Australia 2023: How to purchase tickets for the 3rd IND vs AUS T20I match?

The first T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia on Thursday, November 23 was a thrilling encounter, with the Men in Blue dramatically clinching victory off the penultimate delivery of the game.

After the two sides conclude the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26, the action will move to Guwahati. The third T20I will be hosted at the ACA Stadium Barsapara.

While the Australian squad consists of several players who were a part of the recently concluded World Cup-winning campaign, many members of the Men in Blue have been rested.

Matthew Wade has been given charge of the Australian side, and Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed India’s captain.

Even with a squad that consists of several young players, Yadav led the team to a victory in the series opener on Thursday, November 23, at Vishakhapatnam.

The 33-year-old played a captain’s knock, scoring 80 off 42, and was well assisted by Ishan Kishan in the middle as they took the side closer to the win. Late exploits by Rinku Singh, who scored an unbeaten 22 off 14, ensured India’s victory.

Where to buy tickets for India vs Australia 3rd T20I?

The tickets for the third T20I between India and Australia can be purchased online from BookMyShow. You can buy the tickets here. The buyers will have to produce the ticket at the entry gate which will open 2.5 hours before the game.

What is the price of the tickets for India vs Australia 3rd T20I?

The tickets for the third T20I range between INR 500 to INR 10000. All these prices are exclusive of taxes.

Tickets for West Stand Block E and F (second floor) are priced at INR 500, while the tickets for East Stand Block B (second floor) are priced at INR 750.

Tickets for the North Stand Block G and A (third floor), South Stand Block C and D (third floor), West Stand Block E and F (first floor), and East Stand Block B (first floor) are priced at INR 1500.

West Stand Block E and F (ground floor), and East Stand Block B (ground floor) tickets are priced at INR 2000, while North Stand Block G and A (ground floor) and South Stand Block C and D (ground floor) tickets can be availed for INR 3000.

Tickets for South Stand Block C and D (second floor) are priced at INR 4000, and the South Corporate Box tickets (first floor) are priced at INR 10000. Notably, the West Stand Level 2 is only for students.